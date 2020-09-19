County returns and club continues but what football managers have full squads available?

The Dublin, Mayo, Tyrone and Kerry bosses are all starting to ramp up their 2020 plans.

INTER-COUNTY TEAMS received the official green light last Monday 14 September to resume training once more.

That starts the countdown to the re-arranged start date for the 2020 championships in late October with the football league to resume just before that.

Football managers around the country face different scenarios with club matters wrapped up in some counties and still to be concluded in others.

So who has their full panel available to them and who is still watching the conclusion of the club championships? Here’s the breakdown.

Connacht

Galway

Much of the focus will be on this upcoming senior semi-finals for manager Padraic Joyce. The kingpins Corofin have county men like Ronan Steede, Darragh and Liam Silke. Mountbellew-Moylough are spearheaded by the Daly brothers John and Michael. Moycullen pair Gareth Bradshaw and Sean Kelly, and Tuam Stars defender Gary O’Donnell are other Galway players involved in the senior race.

The intermediate championship has reached the semi-final stage with Shane Walsh still involved with Kilkerrin-Clonberne and Adrian Varley playing for Cortoon Shamrocks.



Leitrim

The senior football finalists are known with Mohill taking on St Mary’s Kiltoghert. Domhnaill Flynn, Shane Quinn, Keith Beirne and Raymond Mulvey are some of the Leitrim senior players involved there. Defender Cathal McCrann has an upcoming intermediate final date with his club Annaduff.

Mayo

The senior football title race reaches a conclusion in Mayo this Sunday with Breaffy taking on Knockmore. For some James Horan squad members that is the focus now with Aidan and Seamus O’Shea, Matthew Ruane and Robert Hennelly all part of the Breaffy setup. Kevin McLoughlin is the main player in the Knockmore ranks that is in Mayo’s plans. The junior final in the county is on this Saturday with defender Oisin Mullin, who featured in the league last spring for Mayo, part of the Kilmaine club who feature.

Roscommon

It’s county senior final day on Sunday in Dr Hyde Park. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s) is part of Anthony Cunningham’s plans while the Daly brothers, Hubert Darcy, Mark Richardson and David Murray are Padraig Pearses players that have been involved in the Roscommon squad.

David Murray and Niall Daly in action recently for Padraig Pearses. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Sligo

Drumcliffe/Rosses Point and Tourlestrane play in the Sligo senior final on Sunday while St Molaise Gaels and Curry face off in the intermediate decider. Those games are the current focus for the likes of John Carr, Neil Ewing, Adrian Marren, Michael Gordon and Eoin McHugh from the Sligo senior setup.

Leinster

Carlow

Like Wexford, Carlow employed a split season so the SFC is still in the group stages. New boss Niall Carew will have to wait a number of weeks before he has full access to his panel.

Dublin

Dessie Farrell won’t have access to stars from Ballymun Kickhams or Ballyboden St Enda’s before the senior 1 decider the weekend after next. That precludes star names such as Dean Rock, James McCarthy and John Small, in addition to Michael Darragh Macauley and Colm Basquel, among others.

The senior 2 final will be contested between Cuala and St Brigid’s, which means Con O’Callaghan, Mick Fitzsimons and Paddy Andrews are club-tied.

Kildare

The football championship is still in the group stages with the vast majority of Jack O’Connor’s squad still involved.

Kildare manager Jack O'Connor. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Laois

The lockdown delayed championship is only entering round 3 this weekend. It’s straight knock-out from here but Mike Quirke will have to wait another week before he has access to a significant number of his squad.

Longford

Six clubs are still involved in the Longford SFC with Darren Gallagher in action for St Mary’s, while Mullinalaghta’s county men include Patrick Fox, Gary Rogers and Rian Brady.

Colm P Smyth is involved with Abbeylara and there are still doubts over Michael Quinn’s involvement this year after the messy suspension of Killoe that was later rescinded. Daniel Mimnagh also lines out with the reigning county champions.

Michael Quinn after January's O'Byrne Cup final as Longford faced Offaly. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Louth

Four sides remain involved in Louth senior football, with the likes of Ciarán Downey and Fergal Donohoe part of the Newtown Blues side, Declan Byrne involved with St Mochta, while Naomh Mairtín’s contingent features Sam Mulroy and John Clutterbuck.

Meath

The Royal County is down to the last four as Conor McGill, Eamon Wallace and Bryan McMahon line out for Ratoath against Summerhill, who’ve got the likes of Barry Dardis and Ronan Ryan on Andy McEntee’s county panel.

Na Fianna, with Ethan Devine and Shane Walsh in their ranks, face St Colmcilles, the club of James Conlon, Graham Reilly and Ben Brennan.

Offaly

The senior football is into the semi-final stage this weekend with the likes of Niall McNamee, Anton Sullivan and Ruairi McNamee still involved with Rhode, Johnny Moloney, Michael Brazil and Declan Hogan among Tullamore’s county contingent, Cian Johnson with Ferbane and Jordan Hayes with Edenderry.

Westmeath

Two clubs are left standing in Westmeath – Tyrrellspass and St Loman’s. Ger Egan is a key man for the former, while the likes of John Heslin and Ronan O’Toole are involved with the latter.

Wicklow

The senior football final is taking place on 20 September as Baltinglass take on Tinahely, with Mark Jackson among the men who’ll become available to manager Davy Burke from next week.

Wexford

There has been change in Wexford with Shane Roche stepping is as interim manager after Paul Galvin’s departure. The senior football championship is still ongoing with the semi-final line-up to be completed this weekend, Shelmaliers and Castletown-Liam Mellows are already through to the last four

Munster

Clare

There’s a familiar pairing in the senior football final as Cratloe take on Kilmurry-Ibrickane on Sunday week. Banner boss Colm Collins is immersed in the action as he is also at the helm of Cratloe. His son Sean is one member of the Clare senior squad involved with Keelan Sexton and Dermot Coughlan the county men part of their opponents from the Quilty club.

Clare manager Colm Collins. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Cork

Manager Ronan McCarthy has a sizeable number of players still tied up with their clubs. Some of the established names still involved in the premier senior grade are Luke Connolly, Micheal Aodh Martin, Paul Kerrigan and Kevin O’Donovan (all Nemo Rangers), Brian & Michael Hurley and Mark Collins (Castlehaven), Ian Maguire and Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s), and Cian Kiely (Ballincollig).

In the senior A grade the clubs of James Loughrey, Mattie Taylor, Ciaran Sheehan, Colm O’Callaghan and Tomas Clancy are in the knockout stages while the intermediate levels feature the likes of Eoghan McSweeney, Killian O’Hanlon, Paul Ring, Kevin Crowley and Cathal O’Mahony.

Kerry

Next Saturday will determine the destination of the Bishop Moynihan Cup in the Kingdom with East Kerry and Mid Kerry vying for county senior honours. Peter Keane has plenty players to keep a close eye on. Champions East Kerry have the talented Clifford brothers in attack along with goalkeeper Shane Ryan, the defensive pair of Jack Sherwood and Paul Murphy., and forward Dara Moynihan. Opponents Mid Kerry will feature established defender Peter Crowley. Both sides are packed with emerging talents who could come into the reckoning for the Kerry seniors this winter.

Kerry’s club commitments do not end there. There are intermediate quarter-finals down for 3-4 October with Crowley (Laune Rangers) and Moynihan (Spa) in opposition while Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor (both Na Gaeil) feature this weekend. In the junior premier grade the Cliffords will be in action for Fossa at the start of October in one semi-final with Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue) playing in the other.

Limerick

Manager Billy Lee will be keeping a close eye on the quarter-final action this weekend in the football championship. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen), Danny Neville (Ballysteen), Padraig Scanlon (Glin), Patrick Begley (Mungret), James Naughton (St Senan’s) and Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) are amongst those due to play this Saturday between the senior and intermediate grades.

Then next Tuesday will see senior quarter-finals with Paul Maher, Hugh Bourke and Davy Lyons (Adare), Iain Corbett, Jamie Lee and Darren O’Doherty (Newcastlewest), Josh Ryan (Oola) and Michael Donovan (Galbally) amongst those due to play.

Limerick and Tipperary were in action in last year's Munster quarter-final. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Tipperary

The senior football championship in the county is set to be wrapped up by Sunday 27 September when the final is fixed for. There’s plenty of interest for senior boss David Power in the Clonmel Commercials crew (Michael Quinlivan, Jack Kennedy and Kevin Fahey) while Loughmore-Castleiney have representatives in John Meagher and Joesph Nyland. That Loughmore pair have had a busy time of it, they also feature in hurling action this weekend.

Waterford

For manager Benjy Whelan there are plenty club games to take in before his county players will all be able to return. The senior football championship hits the knockout stages this weekend with all four quarter-finals down for decisions, one last night and three on Saturday.

Ulster

Antrim

Just two sides are left in the hunt for the Antrim SFC title where brothers Tomas and Michael McCann are among the county men involved with Cargin.

Armagh

Kieran McGeeney has full access to his football squad after the senior championship concluded with Maghery’s win over Crossmaglen at the weekend.

Cavan

The Cavan football semi-finals take place on 20 September with Oisin Kiernan part of the Castlerahan squad and Dara McVeety plus Conor Rehill in action for Crosserlough. The other semi-final includes county men Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan Gaels) and Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt Stars) among others.

Derry

The Derry SFC is only at the quarter-final stage so most of Rory Gallagher’s panel will be focused on club duties for another week at least.

Donegal

Naomh Conaill and Kilcar clash in the Donegal football decider where a number of Declan Bonner’s squad are involved. Ryan McHugh and Paddy McBrearty are the main men for Kilcar, with Ciarán Thompson a central figure for Naomh Conaill.

Donegal duo Paddy McBrearty and Ryan McHugh after the 2018 Ulster final Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Down

The Down senior football title is up for grabs at the weekend. Barry O’Hagan’s Clonduff come up against kingpins Kilcoo, who have the likes of Ryan Johnston and Paul Devlin involved with the county side.

Fermanagh

The Fermanagh SFC is also down to its final two teams with the rest of the squad available to Ryan McMenamin. The Derrygonnelly Harps county contingent includes Ryan and Conall Jones, plus Stephen McGullion.

Monaghan

Scotstown and Ballybay will contest the Monaghan decider. Scotstown stars Rory Beggan, Conor McCarthy and the Hughes brothers are all part of Seamus McEneaney’s set-up. Ballybay’s Ryan and Drew Wylie, Dessie Ward and Christopher McGuinness will also rejoin the Farney squad after Sunday’s final.

Tyrone

Two sides are left in the hunt for the Tyrone crown, as the rest of the squad – and potentially Conor McKenna – are available to Mickey Harte. The club-tied players include Trillick’s Mattie and Richie Donnelly, plus Rory Brennan, with Dungannon their opposition on Sunday.

