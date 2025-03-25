Advertisement
Kerry's Jason Foley and Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeDates For Diary

Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
9.24am, 25 Mar 2025

 

CROKE PARK TAKES centre stage in this week’s GAA inter-county schedule with the four football league finals scheduled for the venue next weekend.

TG4 will have live coverage of the four games with Kerry facing Mayo in the Division 1 showpiece on Sunday, preceded by Kildare against Offaly in the Division 3 showdown.

Then on Saturday, the Division 2 final sees Monaghan face Roscommon, while Wexford play Limerick in Division 4.

There’s a busy schedule of provincial underage championship games this week, along with ladies football and camogie league ties on Saturday.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store this week:

*****

Tuesday 25 March

O’Neills Munster U20 Hurling Championship

Round 1

  • Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

*****

Wednesday 26 March

O’Neills Munster U20 Hurling Championship

Round 1

  • Clare v Cork, Sixmilebridge, 7pm.

Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship

Leinster 

  • Meath v Dublin, Ashbourne, 7.30pm.
  • Offaly v Westmeath, Faithful Fields, Kilcormac, 7.30pm. 
  • Louth v Longford, Centre of Excellence, Darver, 7.30pm.
  • Laois v Kildare, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm.
  • Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 7.30pm.

Ulster 

  • Monaghan v Cavan, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 7.30pm.
  • Tyrone v Fermanagh, O’Neill Park, Dungannon, 7.30pm.
  • Antrim v Donegal, Dunsilly, 7.30pm.
  • Armagh v Derry, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm.

Connacht

  • Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 5.30pm.
  • Roscommon v Sligo, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 5.30pm.

a-general-view-of-tuam-stadium-before-the-game Tuam Stadium. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Friday 28 March

Electric Ireland Minor Championships

Munster Hurling Round 1

  • Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 7pm.
  • Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

Connacht Football Round 2

  • Mayo v Leitrim, James Stephens Park, Ballina, 5.30pm.
  • Galway v Roscommon, Tuam Stadium, 5.30pm.

*****

Saturday 29 March

Allianz Leagues

Division 2 Football Final

  • Monaghan v Roscommon, Croke Park, 7.15pm – TG4.

Division 4 Football Final

  • Wexford v Limerick, Croke Park, 5pm – TG4.

Division 2 Hurling Final

  • Down v Kildare, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 1.30pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Division 3 Hurling Final

  • London v Mayo, Venue and Time TBC.

Division 4 Hurling Final

  • Fermanagh v Louth, Venue and Time TBC.

Lidl Ladies NFL 

Division 1

  • Waterford v Mayo, Kilmacthomas, 2.30pm.
  • Kildare  v Tyrone, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 2.30pm.
  • Armagh v Meath, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2.30pm.
  • Kerry v Dublin, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 3pm.

the-dublin-team The Dublin ladies footballers. Paul Barrett / INPHO Paul Barrett / INPHO / INPHO

Camogie National Leagues

Division 1A

  • Cork v Galway, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Dublin v Kilkenny, O’Toole Park, 2pm.
  • Waterford v Tipperary, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Division 1B Final

  • Antrim v Clare, Abbotstown Pitch 1, 2pm.

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

Round 1

  • Offaly v Dublin, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 12.30pm.
  • Laois v Louth, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.
  • Longford v Kildare, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.
  • Meath v Westmeath, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.

O’Neills Leinster U20 Hurling Championship

Round 1

  • Wexford v Kilkenny, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 12.30pm.
  • Carlow v Kerry, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm.
  • Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
  • Laois v Galway, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3.45pm.

Dalata Hotel Group Ulster U20 Football Championship

  • Antrim v Fermanagh, Dunsilly, 2pm.
  • Donegal v Down, Ballybofey, 2pm.

*****

Sunday 30 March

Allianz Leagues

Division 3 Football Final

  • Kildare v Offaly, Croke Park, 1.45pm – TG4.

Division 1 Football Final

  • Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park, 4pm – TG4.

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

Round 1

  • Wicklow v Wexford, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.
*****
