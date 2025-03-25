The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage
CROKE PARK TAKES centre stage in this week’s GAA inter-county schedule with the four football league finals scheduled for the venue next weekend.
TG4 will have live coverage of the four games with Kerry facing Mayo in the Division 1 showpiece on Sunday, preceded by Kildare against Offaly in the Division 3 showdown.
Then on Saturday, the Division 2 final sees Monaghan face Roscommon, while Wexford play Limerick in Division 4.
There’s a busy schedule of provincial underage championship games this week, along with ladies football and camogie league ties on Saturday.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store this week:
*****
Tuesday 25 March
O’Neills Munster U20 Hurling Championship
Round 1
*****
Wednesday 26 March
O’Neills Munster U20 Hurling Championship
Round 1
Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship
Leinster
Ulster
Connacht
Tuam Stadium. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Friday 28 March
Electric Ireland Minor Championships
Munster Hurling Round 1
Connacht Football Round 2
*****
Saturday 29 March
Allianz Leagues
Division 2 Football Final
Division 4 Football Final
Division 2 Hurling Final
Division 3 Hurling Final
Division 4 Hurling Final
Lidl Ladies NFL
Division 1
The Dublin ladies footballers. Paul Barrett / INPHO Paul Barrett / INPHO / INPHO
Camogie National Leagues
Division 1A
Division 1B Final
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship
Round 1
O’Neills Leinster U20 Hurling Championship
Round 1
Dalata Hotel Group Ulster U20 Football Championship
*****
Sunday 30 March
Allianz Leagues
Division 3 Football Final
Division 1 Football Final
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship
Round 1
Dates For Diary Football GAA GAA fixtures Hurling League