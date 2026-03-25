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Kerry's David Clifford and Donegal's Brendan McCole. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Dates For Diary

Here's the key GAA inter-county fixtures for the week ahead

The football league deciders take centre stage in Croke Park this weekend.
6.31am, 25 Mar 2026

Wednesday 25 March

Fulfil Munster U20 hurling championship

  • Clare v Waterford, Sixmilebridge, 7pm.
  • Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Connacht Round 2

  • Leitrim v Galway, Carrick-on-Shannon, 5.30pm.
  • Roscommon v Sligo, Ballyforan, 7pm.

Leinster Round 1

  • Wexford v Dublin, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.30pm.
  • Westmeath v Louth, Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, 7.45pm.
  • Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm.
  • Laois v Longford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 7.30pm.
  • Wicklow v Kildare, An Tóchar, 7.30pm.

Ulster Round 2

  • Cavan v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 7.30pm.
  • Fermanagh v Antrim, Tempo Maguires GAC, 7.30pm.
  • Monaghan v Donegal, Castleblayney, 7.30pm.
  • Down v Armagh, Páirc Esler, Newry, 7.30pm.

*****

Friday 27 March

Electric Ireland Connacht minor football championship

  • Leitrim v Mayo, Carrick-on-Shannon, 5.30pm.
  • Roscommon v Galway, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 5.30pm.

*****

Saturday 28 March

Allianz Football League Finals

Division 3 

  • Down v Wexford, Croke Park, 7.15pm – TG4.

Division 4 

  • Carlow v Longford, Croke Park, 5pm – TG4.

Allianz Hurling League Finals

Division 2

  • Laois v Kerry, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm - Spóirt TG4 YouTube.

Division 3

  • Wicklow v Donegal, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm. 

Division 4

  • Sligo v Longford, Markievicz Park, 2pm.

Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Munster Phase 1 Round 2

  • Waterford v Clare, Lemybrien, 2pm.

Ulster Round 3

  • Donegal v Antrim, Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon, 2pm.
  • Derry v Fermanagh, Find Insurance Celtic Park, Derry, 3pm.

*****

Sunday 29 March

Division 1 Football League Final

  • Kerry v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm – TG4.

Division 2 Football League Final

  • Meath v Cork, Croke Park, 1.45pm – TG4.

Lidl NFL Division 1

  • Dublin v Cork, Parnell Park, 2pm.
  • Kildare v Kerry, Manguard Plus Kildare GAA Centre of Excellence, 2pm
  • Meath v Armagh, Summerhill GFC, 2pm – Live Stream
  • Waterford v Galway, Kilrossanty GAA, 2pm.

Electric Ireland Munster minor football championship

Phase 1 Round 1

  • Tipperary v Limerick, Hannon GAA Park, Lattin, 2pm.

*****

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