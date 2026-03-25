The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's the key GAA inter-county fixtures for the week ahead
Wednesday 25 March
Fulfil Munster U20 hurling championship
Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship
Connacht Round 2
Leinster Round 1
Ulster Round 2
*****
Friday 27 March
Electric Ireland Connacht minor football championship
*****
Saturday 28 March
Allianz Football League Finals
Division 3
Division 4
Allianz Hurling League Finals
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship
Munster Phase 1 Round 2
Ulster Round 3
*****
Sunday 29 March
Division 1 Football League Final
Division 2 Football League Final
Lidl NFL Division 1
Electric Ireland Munster minor football championship
Phase 1 Round 1
*****
Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dates For Diary Football GAA League