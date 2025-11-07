The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kerry win eight All-Star football awards with four for Donegal
2025 All-Star Football Team
(Previous winning years in brackets)
Goalkeeper
Defenders
Midfielders
Forwards
*****
ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kerry have eight players honoured in the PwC 2025 All-Star football side.
Beaten finalists Donegal have four players included, while Armagh’s Oisín Conaty, Meath’s Sean Rafferty, and Louth’s Sam Mulroy complete the selection.
There are seven first-time winners in Kerry’s Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Joe O’Connor, Donegal’s Brendan McCole, Finbarr Roarty, and Michael Langan, along with Rafferty and Mulroy.
Kerry star forwards David Clifford (sixth), Paudie Clifford (fourth), and Sean O’Shea (fourth) collect their latest accolades, while Donegal’s Michael Murphy also becomes a four-time All-Star.
The Kingdom trio of Shane Ryan, Jason Foley, and Gavin White have all secured their second awards, with all previously picked in 2022.
Armagh’s Conaty wins his second All-Star and is the only player from the 2024 selection again honoured this year.
Defender Rafferty is the first Meath player selected since Stephen Bray in 2007.
Mulroy becomes the third Louth player ever to win an All-Star after Paddy Keenan (2010) and Craig Lennon (2024).
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Armagh Donegal GAA Gaelic Football Kerry Louth Meath Super Stars