Kerry win eight All-Star football awards with four for Donegal

2025 All-Star Football Team

(Previous winning years in brackets)

Goalkeeper

1. Shane Ryan (Kerry – Rathmore) – 2nd award (2022).

Defenders

2. Brendan McCole (Donegal – St Naul’s) – 1st award.

3. Jason Foley (Kerry – Ballydonoghue) – 2nd award (2022).

4. Sean Rafferty (Meath – Na Fianna) – 1st award.

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (Kerry – An Ghaeltacht) – 1st award.

6. Gavin White (Kerry – Dr Crokes) – 2nd award (2022).

7. Finbarr Roarty (Donegal – Naomh Conaill) – 1st award.

Midfielders

8. Joe O’Connor (Kerry – Austin Stacks) – 1st award.

9. Michael Langan (Donegal – St Michael’s) – 1st award.

Forwards

10. Paudie Clifford (Kerry – Fossa) – 4th award (2021, 2022, 2023).

11. Sean O’Shea (Kerry – Kenmare Shamrocks) – 4th award (2019, 2022, 2023).

12. Oisin Conaty (Armagh – Tír na nÓg) – 2nd award (2024).

13. David Clifford (Kerry – Fossa) – 6th award (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023).

14. Michael Murphy (Donegal – Glenswilly) – 4th award (2012, 2014 and 2019).

15. Sam Mulroy (Louth – Naomh Mairtín) – 1st award.

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kerry have eight players honoured in the PwC 2025 All-Star football side.

Beaten finalists Donegal have four players included, while Armagh’s Oisín Conaty, Meath’s Sean Rafferty, and Louth’s Sam Mulroy complete the selection.

There are seven first-time winners in Kerry’s Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Joe O’Connor, Donegal’s Brendan McCole, Finbarr Roarty, and Michael Langan, along with Rafferty and Mulroy.

Kerry star forwards David Clifford (sixth), Paudie Clifford (fourth), and Sean O’Shea (fourth) collect their latest accolades, while Donegal’s Michael Murphy also becomes a four-time All-Star.

The Kingdom trio of Shane Ryan, Jason Foley, and Gavin White have all secured their second awards, with all previously picked in 2022.

Armagh’s Conaty wins his second All-Star and is the only player from the 2024 selection again honoured this year.

Defender Rafferty is the first Meath player selected since Stephen Bray in 2007.

Mulroy becomes the third Louth player ever to win an All-Star after Paddy Keenan (2010) and Craig Lennon (2024).