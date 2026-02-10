7 games live on TV-streaming this week as GAA football league returns

SEVEN GAMES WILL be covered live on TV and streaming this week as the football league returns on the inter-county stage, while the third-level action concludes with Croke Park deciders.
On Saturday evening, the RTÉ game of choice is Kerry against Galway from Tralee in Division 1 of football, while TG4 have Dublin against Monaghan is live from Croke Park.
Then on Sunday there are three games live on TG4. Donegal face Mayo in Letterkenny, Roscommon host Armagh (live on the TG4 app), and Tyrone meet Cavan.
Before that the Sigerson Cup final in football is on Wednesday night as UCC face UL, and then the Fitzgibbon Cup decider in hurling is on Friday night with UL playing Mary Immaculate College. Both of these are live on TG4.
UL footballer Frank Irwin. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO
Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Wednesday 11 February
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final
UCC v UL, Croke Park, 7.35pm - TG4.
*****
Friday 13 February
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final
UL v Mary Immaculate College, Croke Park, 7.35pm - TG4.
Advertisement
Ulster MacRory Cup (Senior A Football) Final Replay
St Patrick’s Academy (Dungannon) v Abbey CBS (Newry), BOX-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm.
*****
Saturday 14 February
Allianz Football League
Division 1
Kerry v Galway, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 5pm – RTÉ 2.
UL footballer Frank Irwin. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Wednesday 11 February
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final
*****
Friday 13 February
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final
Ulster MacRory Cup (Senior A Football) Final Replay
*****
Saturday 14 February
Allianz Football League
Division 1
Dublin manager Ger Brennan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
Centra Camogie Leagues
Division 1A
Division 1B
The camogie leagues begin this weekend. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Connacht Schools Senior A Football Final
*****
Sunday 15 February
Allianz Football League
Division 1
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1
*****
