7 games live on TV-streaming this week as GAA football league returns

SEVEN GAMES WILL be covered live on TV and streaming this week as the football league returns on the inter-county stage, while the third-level action concludes with Croke Park deciders.

On Saturday evening, the RTÉ game of choice is Kerry against Galway from Tralee in Division 1 of football, while TG4 have Dublin against Monaghan is live from Croke Park.

Then on Sunday there are three games live on TG4. Donegal face Mayo in Letterkenny, Roscommon host Armagh (live on the TG4 app), and Tyrone meet Cavan.

Before that the Sigerson Cup final in football is on Wednesday night as UCC face UL, and then the Fitzgibbon Cup decider in hurling is on Friday night with UL playing Mary Immaculate College. Both of these are live on TG4.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Wednesday 11 February

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final

UCC v UL, Croke Park, 7.35pm - TG4.

Friday 13 February

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final

UL v Mary Immaculate College, Croke Park, 7.35pm - TG4.

Ulster MacRory Cup (Senior A Football) Final Replay

St Patrick’s Academy (Dungannon) v Abbey CBS (Newry), BOX-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm.

Saturday 14 February

Allianz Football League

Division 1

Kerry v Galway, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 5pm – RTÉ 2.

Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park, 7pm - TG4.

Division 2

Meath v Louth, Croke Park, 5pm.

Kildare v Derry, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 6.30pm.

Division 3

Down v Westmeath, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm.

Laois v Sligo, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6pm.

Division 4

Waterford v Wicklow, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6pm.

Centra Camogie Leagues

Division 1A

Waterford v Cork, Azzuri Walsh Park, 2pm.

Galway v Kilkenny, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Antrim v Tipperary, Robert Emmets GAC, 2pm.

Division 1B

Limerick v Down, Cappamore, 2pm.

Dublin v Clare, Parnell Park, 2pm.

Wexford v Offaly, St Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy, 2pm.

Connacht Schools Senior A Football Final

St Gerald’s (Castlebar) v St Muredach’s (Ballina), Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan, 5.30pm.

Sunday 15 February

Allianz Football League

Division 1

Donegal v Mayo, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 1.45pm – TG4.

Roscommon v Armagh, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm – TG4 App & Player.

Division 2

Offaly v Cork, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Tyrone v Cavan, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 3.45pm – TG4.

Division 3

Fermanagh v Clare, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 1pm.

Limerick v Wexford, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 1pm.

Division 4

London v Leitrim, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

Antrim v Longford, Cargin, 2pm.

Tipperary v Carlow, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1

Armagh v Cork, Venue TBC, 1pm.

