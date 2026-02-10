More Stories
Galway's Johnny McGrath and Kerry's Micheál Burns. Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Dates For Diary

7 games live on TV-streaming this week as GAA football league returns

The third-level finals are also in Croke Park this week.
7.01am, 10 Feb 2026

SEVEN GAMES WILL be covered live on TV and streaming this week as the football league returns on the inter-county stage, while the third-level action concludes with Croke Park deciders.

On Saturday evening, the RTÉ game of choice is Kerry against Galway from Tralee in Division 1 of football, while TG4 have Dublin against Monaghan is live from Croke Park.

Then on Sunday there are three games live on TG4. Donegal face Mayo in Letterkenny, Roscommon host Armagh (live on the TG4 app), and Tyrone meet Cavan.

Before that the Sigerson Cup final in football is on Wednesday night as UCC face UL, and then the Fitzgibbon Cup decider in hurling is on Friday night with UL playing Mary Immaculate College. Both of these are live on TG4.

frank-irwin-kicks-a-penalty UL footballer Frank Irwin. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Wednesday 11 February

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final

  • UCC v UL, Croke Park, 7.35pm - TG4.

*****

Friday 13 February

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final

  • UL v Mary Immaculate College, Croke Park, 7.35pm - TG4.

Ulster MacRory Cup (Senior A Football) Final Replay

  • St Patrick’s Academy (Dungannon) v Abbey CBS (Newry), BOX-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm.

*****

Saturday 14 February

Allianz Football League

Division 1

  • Kerry v Galway, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 5pm – RTÉ 2.
  • Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park, 7pm - TG4.

ger-brennan-before-the-game Dublin manager Ger Brennan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Division 2

  • Meath v Louth, Croke Park, 5pm.
  • Kildare v Derry, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 6.30pm.

Division 3

  • Down v Westmeath, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm.
  • Laois v Sligo, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6pm.

Division 4

  • Waterford v Wicklow, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6pm.

Centra Camogie Leagues

Division 1A

  • Waterford v Cork, Azzuri Walsh Park, 2pm.
  • Galway v Kilkenny, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Antrim v Tipperary, Robert Emmets GAC, 2pm.

Division 1B

  • Limerick v Down, Cappamore, 2pm.
  • Dublin v Clare, Parnell Park, 2pm.
  • Wexford v Offaly, St Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy, 2pm.

aisling-maher-niamh-mallon-laura-hayes-rachael-trainor-and-clodagh-tynan The camogie leagues begin this weekend. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht Schools Senior A Football Final

  • St Gerald’s (Castlebar) v St Muredach’s (Ballina), Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan, 5.30pm.

*****

Sunday 15 February

Allianz Football League

Division 1

  • Donegal v Mayo, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 1.45pm – TG4.
  • Roscommon v Armagh, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm – TG4 App & Player.

Division 2

  • Offaly v Cork, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.
  • Tyrone v Cavan, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 3.45pm – TG4.

Division 3

  • Fermanagh v Clare, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 1pm.
  • Limerick v Wexford, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 1pm.

Division 4

  • London v Leitrim, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.
  • Antrim v Longford, Cargin, 2pm.
  • Tipperary v Carlow, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1

  • Armagh v Cork, Venue TBC, 1pm.

*****

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie