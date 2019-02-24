This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

4,413 Views 0 Comments
Share

Division 1
Galway v Kerry, 2pm 
Cavan v Roscommon, 2.30pm

Division 2
Armagh v Tipperary, 2pm
Donegal v Fermanagh, 2pm
Kildare v Clare, 2pm

Division 3
Longford v Down, 2pm
Louth v Sligo, 2.30pm
Westmeath v Laois, 2.30pm
Offaly v Carlow, 3pm

Division 4
Antrim v London, 1pm
Derry v Wicklow, 2pm
Wexford v Waterford, 2pm

**************

Armagh 0-4 Tipperary 0-1

Niall Grimley swings over a 45 for Armagh.

Galway 0-2 Kerry 0-3

One-point game in Tuam now. 

Armagh 0-2 Tipperary 0-1

Charlie Vernon sends the Orchard back in front. 

Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-3

Kerry have settled into the game now. 

Kildare 0-4 Clare 0-2

A quick-fire brace brings Clare back into the game. 

Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-2

O’Shea’s second of the afternoon gives the Kingdom the lead.

Kildare 0-4 Clare 0-0

Another score stretches the Kildare lead.

Armagh 0-1 Tipperary 0-0

Stefan Campbell gives Armagh the lead. 

Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-1

Fresh from winning a Sigerson Cup medal during the week, Sean O’Shea brings Kerry level. 

Kildare 0-2 Clare 0-0 

Tomym Moolick doubles the Lilywhites advantage.

Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-0

Antaine O Laoi sends Galway in front.

Donegal 0-1 Fermanagh 0-0

Jamie Brennan sends Donegal into the lead.

Galway 0-0 Kerry 0-0

Tommy Walsh catches a mark but sends it wide. As expected, Galway are bringing almost their entire team back behind the ball.

Kildare 0-1 Clare 0-0

Early lead for the hosts in Newbridge.

Three late changes for Galway: 

Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh, Barry McHugh and Michael Daly replace Peter Cooke, Padraic Cunningham and Cein D’Arcy.

Here’s how Kerry and Galway are named to start:

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
4. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys)

13. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)
14. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)
15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

Galway 

1. Ruairi Lavelle

2. Eoghan Kerin
3. Johnny Duane
4. David Wynne

5. Gary O’Donnell
6. Gareth Bradshaw
7. Johnny Heaney

8. Thomas Flynn
9. Ciaran Duggan

10. Shane Walsh
11. Peter Cooke
12. Sean Kelly

13. Padraig Cunningham
14. Cein D’Arcy
15. Antaine OLaoi

Welcome to our live coverage of today’s football games. Much of the focus will be on the Division 1 showdown between Galway and Kerry in Tuam.

Peter Keane’s men are top of the league with three wins from their opening three games. Fresh from their thrilling victory over Dublin in Tralee, the Kingdom are hoping to exact revenge on the Connacht champions for last year’s Super 8s loss.

Galway have been beaten just once this year and their defensive system will provide a stern test for Kerry’s talented attack this afternoon.

Elsewhere, the two newcomers to Division 1, Cavan an Roscommon, meet in the other top flight encounter at Breffni Park. We’ll also been keeping a close eye on the Divison two games, where Donegal and Fermanagh meet in the pick of the games.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    LIVE: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    LIVE: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    Barry John hails 'world's best fullback' Williams as Wales stun England in Cardiff
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    FOOTBALL
    LIVE: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League
    LIVE: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League
    'They are in much better form, everyone can see that': Liverpool skipper says Man United are a different beast
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    IRELAND
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie