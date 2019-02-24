38 mins ago

Welcome to our live coverage of today’s football games. Much of the focus will be on the Division 1 showdown between Galway and Kerry in Tuam.

Peter Keane’s men are top of the league with three wins from their opening three games. Fresh from their thrilling victory over Dublin in Tralee, the Kingdom are hoping to exact revenge on the Connacht champions for last year’s Super 8s loss.

Galway have been beaten just once this year and their defensive system will provide a stern test for Kerry’s talented attack this afternoon.

Elsewhere, the two newcomers to Division 1, Cavan an Roscommon, meet in the other top flight encounter at Breffni Park. We’ll also been keeping a close eye on the Divison two games, where Donegal and Fermanagh meet in the pick of the games.