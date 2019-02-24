The big game at Tuam Stadium throws-in at 2pm.
Liveblog
Division 1
Galway v Kerry, 2pm
Cavan v Roscommon, 2.30pm
Division 2
Armagh v Tipperary, 2pm
Donegal v Fermanagh, 2pm
Kildare v Clare, 2pm
Division 3
Longford v Down, 2pm
Louth v Sligo, 2.30pm
Westmeath v Laois, 2.30pm
Offaly v Carlow, 3pm
Division 4
Antrim v London, 1pm
Derry v Wicklow, 2pm
Wexford v Waterford, 2pm
**************
GOAL! Kevin Feely hits the net for Kildare.
Armagh 0-4 Tipperary 0-1
Niall Grimley swings over a 45 for Armagh.
Galway 0-2 Kerry 0-3
One-point game in Tuam now.
Armagh 0-2 Tipperary 0-1
Charlie Vernon sends the Orchard back in front.
Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-3
Kerry have settled into the game now.
Kildare 0-4 Clare 0-2
A quick-fire brace brings Clare back into the game.
Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-2
O’Shea’s second of the afternoon gives the Kingdom the lead.
Kildare 0-4 Clare 0-0
Another score stretches the Kildare lead.
Armagh 0-1 Tipperary 0-0
Stefan Campbell gives Armagh the lead.
Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-1
Fresh from winning a Sigerson Cup medal during the week, Sean O’Shea brings Kerry level.
Kildare 0-2 Clare 0-0
Tomym Moolick doubles the Lilywhites advantage.
Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-0
Antaine O Laoi sends Galway in front.
Donegal 0-1 Fermanagh 0-0
Jamie Brennan sends Donegal into the lead.
Galway 0-0 Kerry 0-0
Tommy Walsh catches a mark but sends it wide. As expected, Galway are bringing almost their entire team back behind the ball.
Kildare 0-1 Clare 0-0
Early lead for the hosts in Newbridge.
Three late changes for Galway:
Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh, Barry McHugh and Michael Daly replace Peter Cooke, Padraic Cunningham and Cein D’Arcy.
Here’s how Kerry and Galway are named to start:
Kerry
1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
4. Shane Enright (Tarbert)
5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore)
10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys)
13. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)
14. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)
15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)
Galway
1. Ruairi Lavelle
2. Eoghan Kerin
3. Johnny Duane
4. David Wynne
5. Gary O’Donnell
6. Gareth Bradshaw
7. Johnny Heaney
8. Thomas Flynn
9. Ciaran Duggan
10. Shane Walsh
11. Peter Cooke
12. Sean Kelly
13. Padraig Cunningham
14. Cein D’Arcy
15. Antaine OLaoi
Welcome to our live coverage of today’s football games. Much of the focus will be on the Division 1 showdown between Galway and Kerry in Tuam.
Peter Keane’s men are top of the league with three wins from their opening three games. Fresh from their thrilling victory over Dublin in Tralee, the Kingdom are hoping to exact revenge on the Connacht champions for last year’s Super 8s loss.
Galway have been beaten just once this year and their defensive system will provide a stern test for Kerry’s talented attack this afternoon.
Elsewhere, the two newcomers to Division 1, Cavan an Roscommon, meet in the other top flight encounter at Breffni Park. We’ll also been keeping a close eye on the Divison two games, where Donegal and Fermanagh meet in the pick of the games.
