Thursday 14 April 2022
GAA and GPA hold 'productive' talks in bid to end player expenses dispute

Both sides have agreed a framework for further discussions in the coming weeks.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 14 Apr 2022, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 483 Views 0 Comments
Gaelic Players Association CEO Tom Parsons (file photo),
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
THE GAA and the Gaelic Players Association held “productive” talks on Thursday in a bid to resolve their ongoing expenses dispute.

Both parties met on the eve of the 2022 senior football and hurling championships which begin this weekend, and agreed a framework for further discussions in the coming weeks.

The dispute, which is now is in its fifth week, centres on a number of issues relating to the payment of expenses to inter-county footballer and hurlers.

In recent weeks, players have refused to give post-match broadcast interviews, or to appear at pre-championship launch events with the GAA’s commercial partners, in an escalation of their response.

“The GAA and the players’ representative body, the GPA, met this morning to discuss the ongoing dispute regarding player expenses,” a joint statement read.

“The meeting was productive and a framework was put in place to try and reach a resolution.

“Both parties will re-engage under the terms of that framework over the course of the coming weeks.”

