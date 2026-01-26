7 games broadcast live across GAA football and hurling leagues next weekend

SEVEN GAMES WILL be televised or livestreamed next weekend as part of a double bill of GAA football and hurling league action.
RTÉ will be live from the Athletic Grounds on Saturday night as Armagh take on Galway, in a repeat of the 2024 All-Ireland senior football decider.
TG4 are in Salthill on Saturday night for the hurling clash of Cork against Galway, while on Sunday they have live coverage of Donegal v Kerry (football), Limerick v Waterford (hurling), and Cavan v Meath (football).
GAA+ will livestream two games, that are also available on the BBC iPlayer. The Saturday night clash involves Derry against Tyrone in football, then on Sunday afternoon it’s a hurling meeting between Antrim and Clare.
Clare hurling boss Brian Lohan. Natasha Barton / INPHO
Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO
There’s also ladies football league action this weekend, two games live on TG4 next Bank Holiday Monday, while it’s down to the quarter-final stage on Wednesday night in the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup competitions.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Wednesday 28 January
Sigerson Cup quarter-finals
Trinity College Dublin v Queen’s University, Grangegorman, 7.30pm.
UCD v University of Galway, 7.45pm.
UL v Maynooth University, UL Maguires Pitches, 8pm.
DCU v UCC, DCU Sportsground, 8pm.
Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals
Mary Immaculate College Limerick v UCD, MIC Limerick, 2pm.
UL v UCC, UL Maguires Pitches, 6.30pm.
MTU Cork v DCU, MTU Cork, 7.30pm.
University of Galway v SETU Waterford, Dangan, 7.30pm.
*****
Thursday 29 January
Leinster SAHC – Corn Uí Dhuill Semi-Final
Good Counsel New Ross v St Kieran’s Kilkenny, SETU Carlow Campus, 1pm.
Saturday 31 January
Allianz GAA Leagues
Football
Division 1
Division 2
Kildare footballer Brian McLoughlin. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO
Division 3
Division 4
***
Hurling
Division 1A
Galway hurling manager Micheal Donoghue. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO
Division 1B
Division 3
Division 4
Munster SAHC – Dr Harty Cup Final
*****
Sunday 1 February
Allianz GAA Leagues
Football
Division 1
Division 2
Cork footballer Steven Sherlock. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Division 3
Division 4
***
Hurling
Division 1A
Jake Morris of Tipperary celebrates a score with Conor Stakelum last Saturday night. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO
Division 1B
Division 2
Division 3
***
Lidl Ladies Football NFL
Division 1
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
*****
Monday 2 February
Lidl NFL Division 1
*****
