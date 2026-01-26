More Stories
Armagh's Jarly Óg Burns and Galway's Shane Walsh. James Lawlor/INPHO
7 games broadcast live across GAA football and hurling leagues next weekend

There’s a packed schedule of action in store.
5.29pm, 26 Jan 2026

SEVEN GAMES WILL be televised or livestreamed next weekend as part of a double bill of GAA football and hurling league action.

RTÉ will be live from the Athletic Grounds on Saturday night as Armagh take on Galway, in a repeat of the 2024 All-Ireland senior football decider.

TG4 are in Salthill on Saturday night for the hurling clash of Cork against Galway, while on Sunday they have live coverage of Donegal v Kerry (football), Limerick v Waterford (hurling), and Cavan v Meath (football).

GAA+ will livestream two games, that are also available on the BBC iPlayer. The Saturday night clash involves Derry against Tyrone in football, then on Sunday afternoon it’s a hurling meeting between Antrim and Clare.

brian-lohan Clare hurling boss Brian Lohan. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

There’s also ladies football league action this weekend, two games live on TG4 next Bank Holiday Monday, while it’s down to the quarter-final stage on Wednesday night in the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup competitions.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Wednesday 28 January

Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

  • Trinity College Dublin v Queen’s University, Grangegorman, 7.30pm.
  • UCD v University of Galway, 7.45pm.
  • UL v Maynooth University, UL Maguires Pitches, 8pm.
  • DCU v UCC, DCU Sportsground, 8pm.

Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

  • Mary Immaculate College Limerick v UCD, MIC Limerick, 2pm.
  • UL v UCC, UL Maguires Pitches, 6.30pm.
  • MTU Cork v DCU, MTU Cork, 7.30pm.
  • University of Galway v SETU Waterford, Dangan, 7.30pm.

*****

Thursday 29 January

Leinster SAHC  – Corn Uí Dhuill Semi-Final

  • Good Counsel New Ross v St Kieran’s Kilkenny, SETU Carlow Campus, 1pm.

*****

Saturday 31 January

Allianz GAA Leagues 

Football

Division 1

  • Armagh v Galway, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 2

  • Derry v Tyrone, Celtic Park, 6pm - GAA+
  • Kildare v Offaly, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 6pm. 

brian-mcloughlin-coverts-a-free-kick Kildare footballer Brian McLoughlin. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Division 3

  • Limerick v Down, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 2pm.
  • Wexford v Laois, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6pm.

Division 4

  • Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 6pm.

***

Hurling

Division 1A

  • Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 7pm - TG4.

micheal-donoghue Galway hurling manager Micheal Donoghue. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Division 1B

  • Dublin v Kildare, Parnell Park, 7.30pm. 

Division 3

  • Donegal v Fermanagh, Letterkenny, 2pm.
  • Louth v Tyrone, Darver, 2pm.

Division 4

  • Lancashire v Monaghan, Abbottstown, 1pm.
  • Leitrim v Sligo, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm.
  • Longford v Cavan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

Munster SAHC – Dr Harty Cup Final 

  • Nenagh CBS v St Flannan’s Ennis, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 1pm.

*****

Sunday 1 February

Allianz GAA Leagues 

Football

Division 1

  • Donegal v Kerry, Ballyshannon, 1.30pm - TG4.
  • Mayo v Dublin, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1.30pm.
  • Roscommon v Monaghan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Division 2

  • Louth v Cork, DEFY Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 1.30pm.
  • Cavan v Meath, Kingspan Breffni, 3.45pm - TG4.

steven-sherlock-celebrates-as-brendan-griffin-blows-the-final-whistle Cork footballer Steven Sherlock. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Division 3

  • Clare v Westmeath, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.
  • Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park, 2pm.

Division 4

  • Leitrim v Waterford, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1pm.
  • Longford v London, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm.
  • Tipperary v Antrim, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm.

***

Hurling

Division 1A

  • Waterford v Limerick, Azzuri Walsh Park, 2pm - TG4 player & app
  • Offaly v Tipperary, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

jake-morris-celebrates-a-score-with-conor-stakelum Jake Morris of Tipperary celebrates a score with Conor Stakelum last Saturday night. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

 Division 1B

  • Antrim v Clare, Dunloy, 1pm - GAA+.
  • Down v Wexford, Ballycran, 2pm.

Division 2

  • Laois v Derry, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm.
  • London v Mayo, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.
  • Kerry v Westmeath, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.

Division 3

  • Wicklow v Armagh, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1pm.

***

Lidl Ladies Football NFL

Division 1

  • Kildare v Armagh, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
  • Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.

Division 2

  • Tipperary v Cavan, Clonmel Sportsfield, 2pm.
  • Mayo v Wexford, Swinford, 2pm.
  • Monaghan v Donegal, Venue TBC, 2pm. 
  • Westmeath v Tyrone, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm. 

Division 3

  • Clare v Louth, Venue TBC, 1pm.
  • Limerick v Antrim, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Fermanagh v Roscommon, Tempo, 2pm.
  • Laois v Down, Emo, 2pm.

Division 4

  • Derry v Longford, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Leitrim v Sligo, Ballinamore, 2pm. 
  • Carlow v Wicklow, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Offaly v Kilkenny, Ferbane, 2pm.

*****

Monday 2 February

Lidl NFL Division 1

  • Meath v Dublin, St Patrick’s GFC, Stamullen - TG4.
  • Kerry v Waterford, Austin Stack Park, Tralee - TG4.

*****

