7 games broadcast live across GAA football and hurling leagues next weekend

SEVEN GAMES WILL be televised or livestreamed next weekend as part of a double bill of GAA football and hurling league action.

RTÉ will be live from the Athletic Grounds on Saturday night as Armagh take on Galway, in a repeat of the 2024 All-Ireland senior football decider.

TG4 are in Salthill on Saturday night for the hurling clash of Cork against Galway, while on Sunday they have live coverage of Donegal v Kerry (football), Limerick v Waterford (hurling), and Cavan v Meath (football).

GAA+ will livestream two games, that are also available on the BBC iPlayer. The Saturday night clash involves Derry against Tyrone in football, then on Sunday afternoon it’s a hurling meeting between Antrim and Clare.

Clare hurling boss Brian Lohan. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

There’s also ladies football league action this weekend, two games live on TG4 next Bank Holiday Monday, while it’s down to the quarter-final stage on Wednesday night in the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup competitions.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Wednesday 28 January

Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

Trinity College Dublin v Queen’s University, Grangegorman, 7.30pm.

UCD v University of Galway, 7.45pm.

UL v Maynooth University, UL Maguires Pitches, 8pm.

DCU v UCC, DCU Sportsground, 8pm.

Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

Mary Immaculate College Limerick v UCD, MIC Limerick, 2pm.

UL v UCC, UL Maguires Pitches, 6.30pm.

MTU Cork v DCU, MTU Cork, 7.30pm.

University of Galway v SETU Waterford, Dangan, 7.30pm.

*****

Thursday 29 January

Leinster SAHC – Corn Uí Dhuill Semi-Final

Good Counsel New Ross v St Kieran’s Kilkenny, SETU Carlow Campus, 1pm.

*****

Saturday 31 January

Allianz GAA Leagues

Football

Division 1

Armagh v Galway, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 2

Derry v Tyrone, Celtic Park, 6pm - GAA+

Kildare v Offaly, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 6pm.

Kildare footballer Brian McLoughlin. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Division 3

Limerick v Down, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 2pm.

Wexford v Laois, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6pm.

Division 4

Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 6pm.

***

Hurling

Division 1A

Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 7pm - TG4.

Galway hurling manager Micheal Donoghue. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Division 1B

Dublin v Kildare, Parnell Park, 7.30pm.

Advertisement

Division 3

Donegal v Fermanagh, Letterkenny, 2pm.

Louth v Tyrone, Darver, 2pm.

Division 4

Lancashire v Monaghan, Abbottstown, 1pm.

Leitrim v Sligo, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm.

Longford v Cavan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

Munster SAHC – Dr Harty Cup Final

Nenagh CBS v St Flannan’s Ennis, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 1pm.

*****

Sunday 1 February

Allianz GAA Leagues

Football

Division 1

Donegal v Kerry, Ballyshannon, 1.30pm - TG4.

Mayo v Dublin, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1.30pm.

Roscommon v Monaghan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Division 2

Louth v Cork, DEFY Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 1.30pm.

Cavan v Meath, Kingspan Breffni, 3.45pm - TG4.

Cork footballer Steven Sherlock. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Division 3

Clare v Westmeath, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.

Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park, 2pm.

Division 4

Leitrim v Waterford, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1pm.

Longford v London, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm.

Tipperary v Antrim, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm.

***

Hurling

Division 1A

Waterford v Limerick, Azzuri Walsh Park, 2pm - TG4 player & app

Offaly v Tipperary, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Jake Morris of Tipperary celebrates a score with Conor Stakelum last Saturday night. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Division 1B

Antrim v Clare, Dunloy, 1pm - GAA+.

Down v Wexford, Ballycran, 2pm.

Division 2

Laois v Derry, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm.

London v Mayo, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

Kerry v Westmeath, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.

Division 3

Wicklow v Armagh, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1pm.

***

Lidl Ladies Football NFL

Division 1

Kildare v Armagh, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.

Division 2

Tipperary v Cavan, Clonmel Sportsfield, 2pm.

Mayo v Wexford, Swinford, 2pm.

Monaghan v Donegal, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Westmeath v Tyrone, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Division 3

Clare v Louth, Venue TBC, 1pm.

Limerick v Antrim, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Fermanagh v Roscommon, Tempo, 2pm.

Laois v Down, Emo, 2pm.

Division 4

Derry v Longford, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Leitrim v Sligo, Ballinamore, 2pm.

Carlow v Wicklow, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Offaly v Kilkenny, Ferbane, 2pm.

*****

Monday 2 February

Lidl NFL Division 1

Meath v Dublin, St Patrick’s GFC, Stamullen - TG4.



Kerry v Waterford, Austin Stack Park, Tralee - TG4.

*****