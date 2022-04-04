Do you agree with the GAA league All-Star team selections in football and hurling?

THE GAA LEAGUE action came to a halt over the weekend for the 2022 season with Kerry and Waterford both crowned champions after the marquee Division 1 finals.

David Clifford and Stephen Bennett.

Both teams featured heavily in the league All-Star selections last night on RTÉ’s League Sunday with Colm O’Rourke and Colm Cooper choosing the football team, while Liam Sheedy and Anthony Daly were the hurling pundits on duty.

Football kingpins Kerry had four players on that selection with Mayo (3), Armagh (2) and Tyrone (1) the other Division 1 teams in contention. Roscommon, Galway and Derry from Division 2 all had a representative, as did Division 3 champions Louth and Division 3 finalists Limerick.

Colm O'Rourke and Colm Cooper have selected their #AllianzLeagues football all-stars - have they got it right? #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/8ZmJIOeQhR — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) April 3, 2022

In the hurling selection, Liam Cahill’s Waterford team have eight players recognised in the team after their league exploits, with beaten league finalists Cork have three players in the frame.

League semi-finalists Kilkenny (3) and Wexford (1) complete the selection.

Source: RTÉ GAA

Anthony Daly and Liam Sheedy have selected their #AllianzLeagues hurling all-stars - do you agree? #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/HSMGsBWXEX — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) April 3, 2022

Do you agree with the football and hurling teams chosen? Let us know who you thought the stars of the 2022 GAA leagues were.

Football

1. Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

2. Lee Keegan (Mayo)

3. Jason Foley (Kerry)

4. Iain Corbett (Limerick)

5. Conor Glass (Derry)

6. Tadhg Morley (Kerry)

7. Jarlath Óg Burns (Armagh)

8. Matthew Ruane (Mayo)

9. Paul Conroy (Galway)

10. Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

11. Rían O’Neill (Armagh)

12. Enda Smith (Roscommon)

13. David Clifford (Kerry)

14. Sam Mulroy (Louth)

15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)

Hurling

1. Shaun O’Brien (Waterford)

2. Conor Gleeson (Waterford)

3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

4. Mikey Butler (Kilkenny)

5. Jack Fagan (Waterford)

6. Tadhg De Búrca (Waterford)

7. Ciaran Joyce (Cork)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

9. Carthach Daly (Waterford)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Cork)

11. Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

12. Austin Gleeson (Waterford)