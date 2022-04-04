Membership : Access or Sign Up
Do you agree with the GAA league All-Star team selections in football and hurling?

The RTÉ pundits made their picks last night.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 4 Apr 2022, 7:41 PM
59 minutes ago 2,065 Views 2 Comments
THE GAA LEAGUE action came to a halt over the weekend for the 2022 season with Kerry and Waterford both crowned champions after the marquee Division 1 finals.

pjimage (15) David Clifford and Stephen Bennett.

Both teams featured heavily in the league All-Star selections last night on RTÉ’s League Sunday with Colm O’Rourke and Colm Cooper choosing the football team, while Liam Sheedy and Anthony Daly were the hurling pundits on duty.

Football kingpins Kerry had four players on that selection with Mayo (3), Armagh (2) and Tyrone (1) the other Division 1 teams in contention. Roscommon, Galway and Derry from Division 2 all had a representative, as did Division 3 champions Louth and Division 3 finalists Limerick.

FootballTeam

In the hurling selection, Liam Cahill’s Waterford team have eight players recognised in the team after their league exploits, with beaten league finalists Cork have three players in the frame.

League semi-finalists Kilkenny (3) and Wexford (1) complete the selection.

HurlingTeam Source: RTÉ GAA

Do you agree with the football and hurling teams chosen? Let us know who you thought the stars of the 2022 GAA leagues were.

Football

  • 1. Niall Morgan (Tyrone)
  • 2. Lee Keegan (Mayo)
  • 3. Jason Foley (Kerry)
  • 4. Iain Corbett (Limerick)
  • 5. Conor Glass (Derry)
  • 6. Tadhg Morley (Kerry)
  • 7. Jarlath Óg Burns (Armagh)
  • 8. Matthew Ruane (Mayo)
  • 9. Paul Conroy (Galway)
  • 10. Paudie Clifford (Kerry)
  • 11. Rían O’Neill (Armagh)
  • 12. Enda Smith (Roscommon)
  • 13. David Clifford (Kerry)
  • 14. Sam Mulroy (Louth)
  • 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)

Hurling

  • 1. Shaun O’Brien (Waterford)
  • 2. Conor Gleeson (Waterford)
  • 3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)
  • 4. Mikey Butler (Kilkenny)
  • 5. Jack Fagan (Waterford)
  • 6. Tadhg De Búrca (Waterford)
  • 7. Ciaran Joyce (Cork)
  • 8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)
  • 9. Carthach Daly (Waterford)
  • 10. Robbie O’Flynn (Cork)
  • 11. Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)
  • 12. Austin Gleeson (Waterford)
  • 13. Rory O’Connor (Wexford)
  • 14. Stephen Bennett (Waterford)
  • 15. Jack Prendergast (Waterford)

