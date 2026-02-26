More Stories
Roscommon's Enda Smith and Dublin's Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne. INPHO
Dates For Diary

7 games to be broadcast as part of GAA league schedule next weekend

The RTÉ cameras are in Newbridge on Saturday night.
5.10pm, 26 Feb 2026

SEVEN GAMES WILL be televised or livestreamed next weekend as part of a double bill of GAA football and hurling league action.

The RTÉ cameras are in Newbridge on Saturday night for the meeting of Kildare and Meath, while TG4 also have a Division 2 football tie with Cavan playing Louth. 

Tyrone face Offaly on Saturday night, a game livestreamed on GAA+, while Cork play Waterford in the ladies football league on TG4.

On Sunday, TG4 have live coverage of Donegal against Galway in football, and Kilkenny against Cork in hurling, while Roscommon’s clash with Dublin is on the TG4 player.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Saturday 28 February

Allianz Football League

Division 2

  • Cavan v Louth, Kingspan Breffni, 5.15pm - TG4.
  • Tyrone v Offaly, O’Neill Park, Dungannon, 6pm - GAA+ and BBC iPlayer
  • Kildare v Meath, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 7pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 3

  • Down v Fermanagh, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm.
  • Laois v Westmeath, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6pm.
  • Limerick v Clare, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 6pm.

Division 4

  • Antrim v Wicklow, Portglenone, 5pm.

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1B

  • Carlow v Clare, Netwatch Cullen Park, 6pm.

Division 2

  • Derry v London, Find Insurance Celtic Park, 1pm.
  • Mayo v Meath, Adrian Freeman Park, Tooreen, 2pm. 

Division 3

  • Roscommon v Tyrone, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2.30pm.

Division 4

  • Lancashire v Longford, Abbottstown, 1pm.
  • Leitrim v Cavan, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm.

All-Ireland Hogan Cup (Senior A Football) semi-finals

  • St Gerald’s (Castlebar) v Tralee CBS, TUS Midwest Campus, 12.30pm.
  • Abbey CBS (Newry) v Coláiste Mhuire (Mullingar), Abbotstown, 3.30pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1

  • Kildare v Meath, Kildare GAA Centre of Excellence, 5pm.
  • Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.35pm - TG4.

*****

Sunday 1 March

Allianz Football League 

Division 1 

  • Kerry v Monaghan, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 1.15pm.
  • Mayo v Armagh, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1.15pm.
  • Donegal v Galway, Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon, 1.15pm - TG4.
  • Roscommon v Dublin, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm - TG4 app and player.

Division 2

  • Derry v Cork, Find Insurance Celtic Park, 1pm.

Division 3

  • Wexford v Sligo, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1pm.

Division 4

  • London v Waterford, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.
  • Longford v Carlow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.
  • Tipperary v Leitrim, Clonmel Sportsfield, 2pm.

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A

  • Galway v Waterford, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 2pm.
  • Offaly v Limerick, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm. 
  • Kilkenny v Cork, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.15pm – TG4.

Division 1B

  • Down v Kildare, McKenna Park, Ballycran, 1pm.
  • Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.

Division 2

  • Westmeath v Laois, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Division 3

  • Louth v Donegal, Darver, 2pm.
  • Wicklow v Fermanagh, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

Division 4

  • Warwickshire v Monaghan, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 1pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1

  • Armagh v Dublin, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2pm.
  • Kerry v Galway, Austin Stack Park, Trale, 2pm.

Division 2

  • Wexford v Tyrone, St Patrick’s Park, 1pm.
  • Cavan v Monaghan, Killinkere, 2pm.
  • Westmeath v Tipperary, St Loman’s, Mullingar, 2pm.
  • Mayo v Donegal, Swinford, 2pm. 

*****

