7 games to be broadcast as part of GAA league schedule next weekend
SEVEN GAMES WILL be televised or livestreamed next weekend as part of a double bill of GAA football and hurling league action.
The RTÉ cameras are in Newbridge on Saturday night for the meeting of Kildare and Meath, while TG4 also have a Division 2 football tie with Cavan playing Louth.
Tyrone face Offaly on Saturday night, a game livestreamed on GAA+, while Cork play Waterford in the ladies football league on TG4.
On Sunday, TG4 have live coverage of Donegal against Galway in football, and Kilkenny against Cork in hurling, while Roscommon’s clash with Dublin is on the TG4 player.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
Saturday 28 February
Allianz Football League
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1B
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
All-Ireland Hogan Cup (Senior A Football) semi-finals
Lidl Ladies Football League
Division 1
Sunday 1 March
Allianz Football League
Division 1
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1A
Division 1B
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
Lidl Ladies Football League
Division 1
Division 2
