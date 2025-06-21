The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Dublin v Limerick, Galway v Tipperary, Dublin v Cork - GAA Match Tracker
63 mins: Limerick 0-24 Dublin 2-21
We could be looking at the shock of the championship as Seán Currie puts Dublin three points in front.
Good evening and welcome along to what is sure to be an exciting evening of action.
There are three crunch games across the hurling and football championships that we will be keeping a close eye.
In the hurling, it’s quarter-final time as Limerick and Dublin enter the final minutes. Galway also face Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.
And in the football, it’s Dublin v Cork in Croke Park in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final. The winners will go into the hat for Monday morning’s quarter-final draw.
Those two games get underway at 6.15pm and we will have team line-ups for you in the next few moments.
