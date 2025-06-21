Advertisement
More Stories
The Gaelic Grounds hosts the clash of Galway and Tipperary. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Dublin v Limerick, Galway v Tipperary, Dublin v Cork - GAA Match Tracker

Galway face Tipperary in the All-Ireland SHC quarter-final and Dublin take on Cork in the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final.
5.18pm, 21 Jun 2025

11 mins ago 5:25PM

63 mins: Limerick 0-24 Dublin 2-21

We could be looking at the shock of the championship as Seán Currie puts Dublin three points in front.

12 mins ago 5:24PM

Good evening and welcome along to what is sure to be an exciting evening of action.

There are three crunch games across the hurling and football championships that we will be keeping a close eye.

In the hurling, it’s quarter-final time as Limerick and Dublin enter the final minutes. Galway also face Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.

And in the football, it’s Dublin v Cork in Croke Park in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final. The winners will go into the hat for Monday morning’s quarter-final draw.

Those two games get underway at 6.15pm and we will have team line-ups for you in the next few moments.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie