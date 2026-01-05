More Stories
Croke Park hosts the All-Ireland club finals this weekend. James Crombie/INPHO
5 games live on TV as part of this week's GAA schedule

All-Ireland club finals and pre-season provincial competitions all on the agenda.
5.35pm, 5 Jan 2026

FIVE GAMES ARE live on TV this week as the GAA 2026 season continues to get up and running.

TG4 are live from the Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday night for the pre-season Munster hurling league meeting of John Kiely’s Limerick side against Ben O’Connor’s Cork team.

Then next weekend the All-Ireland intermediate and junior club finals take centre stage  in Croke Park. Cork’s Kilbrittain play Sligo’s Easkey in the junior hurling final, with Tipperary’s Upperchurch-Drombane playing Mayo’s Tooreen in the intermediate hurling decider.

Then in football it’s Kerry’s An Ghaeltacht against Derry’s Glenullin in the intermediate final, while Kerry’s Ballymacelligott play Tyrone’s Clogher in the junior final. All four Croke Park finals are live on TG4.

The Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup competitions also commence this week, while there’s pre-season inter-county action across the four provinces.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Tuesday 6 January

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 1

  • St Mary’s University v Maynooth University, St Mary’s, Belfast, 1.30pm.
  • TUS Midlands v MTU Kerry, AIT GAA pitch, Athlone, 7pm.
  • TU Dublin v DKIT, Grangegorman, 7.30pm.
  • Ulster University v DCU, Burren GAA, Down, 7.30pm - Higher Ed GAA YouTube.

McGrath Cup

  • Clare v Kerry, Clarecastle, 7pm.
  • Tipperary v Cork, Cappawhite, 7pm.

john-cleary Cork football manager John Cleary. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Wednesday 7 January

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League

  • Waterford v Kerry, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.
  • Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 7.35pm - TG4.

BOI Ulster Dr McKenna Cup

  • Armagh v Down, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm.
  • Fermanagh v Cavan, Tempo Maguires GAC, 7.30pm.
  • Derry v Antrim, Owenbeg, 7.30pm.

Leinster O’Byrne Cup quarter-finals

  • Offaly v Meath, Gracefield, 7.30pm.
  • Westmeath v Louth, St Loman’s 3G, Mullingar, 7.30pm.

robbie-brennan Meath football boss Robbie Brennan. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster O’Byrne Cup Shield quarter-final

  • Laois v Carlow, Stradbally, 7.30pm.

Electric Ireland Third-Level GAA

Sigerson Cup Round 1

  • UCD v ATU Galway, Billings Park, Belfield, 7.30pm.
  • Queen’s University Belfast v University of Galway, Abbottstown GAA COE, 7.30pm.
  • MTU Cork v UL, MTU Cork Campus, 7.30pm -  Higher Ed GAA YouTube.
  • ATU Sligo v UCC, Edenderry, 8pm.

Fitzgibbon Cup Group Section

  • Mary Immaculate College v SETU Waterford, MICL Grounds, 2pm.
  • University of Limerick v Maynooth University, UL Grounds, Maguires Pitches, 7.30pm.

Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals - (All live on Clubber)

  • Thurles CBS v De La Salle Waterford, Castlelyons, 1.30pm.
  • Midleton CBS v Nenagh CBS, Bansha, 1.30pm.
  • St Joseph’s Tulla v Blackwater CS Lismore, Kilmallock, 1.30pm.
  • St Flannan’s Ennis v Our Lady’s Templemore, TUS Moylish, 1.30pm.

*****

Thursday 8 January

Leinster Walsh Cup quarter-final

  • Wexford v Dublin, Oulart, 7.30pm.

Leinster Walsh Cup Shield quarter-final

  • Laois v Carlow, Stradbally, 7.30pm.

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Group Section

  • UCC v MTU Cork, Mardyke, 7.30pm -  Higher Ed GAA YouTube.
  • University of Galway v UCD, Dangan, 7.30pm.

Ulster SAFC MacRory Cup quarter-final

  • St Patrick’s Maghera v Abbey CBS Newry, Owenbeg, 7.30pm.

*****

Friday 9 January

Ulster SAFC MacRory Cup quarter-finals

  • Abbey VS Donegal v St Mary’s Magherafelt, Convoy, 4.30pm.
  • Omagh CBS v St Patrick’s Armagh, Fintona, 7.30pm.

*****

Saturday 10 January

All-Ireland club hurling finals
Intermediate

  • Tooreen (Mayo) v Upperchurch-Drombane (Tipperary), Croke Park, 5.15pm – TG4.

Junior

  • Easkey (Sligo) v Kilbrittain (Cork), Croke Park, 3.15pm – TG4.

FBD Connacht League

  • Leitrim v Galway, Tuam Stadium, 1pm.

Ulster SAFC MacRory Cup quarter-final

  • St Patrick’s Academy v Our Lady’s Castleblayney, Stewartstown, 7pm.

*****

Sunday 11 January

AIB All-Ireland club football finals

Intermediate

  • An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) v Glenullin (Derry), Croke Park, 3.30pm – TG4.

conor-o-corrduibh-and-brian-o-beaglaoich-celebrate-after-the-game An Ghaeltacht’s Conor Ó Corrduibh and Brian Ó Beaglaoich celebrate after Saturday's semi-final win. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Junior

  • Ballymacelligott (Kerry) v Clogher Éire Óg (Tyrone), Croke Park, 1.30pm – TG4.

BOI Ulster Dr McKenna Cup

  • Tyrone v Down, Pomeroy, 1.30pm.
  • Monaghan v Fermanagh, Castleblayney, 1.30pm.
  • Antrim v Donegal, Cargin, Toombridge, 1.30pm.

FBD Connacht League

  • Mayo v Roscommon, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 1pm.

McGrath Cup

  • Kerry v Waterford, Dr Crokes GAA, Killarney, 2pm.
  • Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League

  • Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.
