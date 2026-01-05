5 games live on TV as part of this week's GAA schedule

FIVE GAMES ARE live on TV this week as the GAA 2026 season continues to get up and running.
TG4 are live from the Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday night for the pre-season Munster hurling league meeting of John Kiely’s Limerick side against Ben O’Connor’s Cork team.
Then next weekend the All-Ireland intermediate and junior club finals take centre stage in Croke Park. Cork’s Kilbrittain play Sligo’s Easkey in the junior hurling final, with Tipperary’s Upperchurch-Drombane playing Mayo’s Tooreen in the intermediate hurling decider.
Then in football it’s Kerry’s An Ghaeltacht against Derry’s Glenullin in the intermediate final, while Kerry’s Ballymacelligott play Tyrone’s Clogher in the junior final. All four Croke Park finals are live on TG4.
The Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup competitions also commence this week, while there’s pre-season inter-county action across the four provinces.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Tuesday 6 January
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 1
St Mary’s University v Maynooth University, St Mary’s, Belfast, 1.30pm.
TUS Midlands v MTU Kerry, AIT GAA pitch, Athlone, 7pm.
TU Dublin v DKIT, Grangegorman, 7.30pm.
Ulster University v DCU, Burren GAA, Down, 7.30pm - Higher Ed GAA YouTube.
McGrath Cup
Clare v Kerry, Clarecastle, 7pm.
Tipperary v Cork, Cappawhite, 7pm.
Cork football manager John Cleary. Ben Brady / INPHO
Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Wednesday 7 January
Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League
Waterford v Kerry, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.
Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 7.35pm - TG4.
BOI Ulster Dr McKenna Cup
Armagh v Down, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm.
Fermanagh v Cavan, Tempo Maguires GAC, 7.30pm.
Derry v Antrim, Owenbeg, 7.30pm.
Advertisement
Leinster O’Byrne Cup quarter-finals
Offaly v Meath, Gracefield, 7.30pm.
Westmeath v Louth, St Loman’s 3G, Mullingar, 7.30pm.
Meath football boss Robbie Brennan. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO
Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
Leinster O’Byrne Cup Shield quarter-final
Laois v Carlow, Stradbally, 7.30pm.
Electric Ireland Third-Level GAA
Sigerson Cup Round 1
UCD v ATU Galway, Billings Park, Belfield, 7.30pm.
Queen’s University Belfast v University of Galway, Abbottstown GAA COE, 7.30pm.
MTU Cork v UL, MTU Cork Campus, 7.30pm - Higher Ed GAA YouTube.
ATU Sligo v UCC, Edenderry, 8pm.
Fitzgibbon Cup Group Section
Mary Immaculate College v SETU Waterford, MICL Grounds, 2pm.
University of Limerick v Maynooth University, UL Grounds, Maguires Pitches, 7.30pm.
Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals - (All live on Clubber)
Thurles CBS v De La Salle Waterford, Castlelyons, 1.30pm.
Midleton CBS v Nenagh CBS, Bansha, 1.30pm.
St Joseph’s Tulla v Blackwater CS Lismore, Kilmallock, 1.30pm.
St Flannan’s Ennis v Our Lady’s Templemore, TUS Moylish, 1.30pm.
*****
Thursday 8 January
Leinster Walsh Cup quarter-final
Wexford v Dublin, Oulart, 7.30pm.
Leinster Walsh Cup Shield quarter-final
Laois v Carlow, Stradbally, 7.30pm.
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Group Section
UCC v MTU Cork, Mardyke, 7.30pm - Higher Ed GAA YouTube.
University of Galway v UCD, Dangan, 7.30pm.
Ulster SAFC MacRory Cup quarter-final
St Patrick’s Maghera v Abbey CBS Newry, Owenbeg, 7.30pm.
*****
Friday 9 January
Ulster SAFC MacRory Cup quarter-finals
Abbey VS Donegal v St Mary’s Magherafelt, Convoy, 4.30pm.
Omagh CBS v St Patrick’s Armagh, Fintona, 7.30pm.
*****
Saturday 10 January
All-Ireland club hurling finals Intermediate
Tooreen (Mayo) v Upperchurch-Drombane (Tipperary), Croke Park, 5.15pm – TG4.
Junior
Easkey (Sligo) v Kilbrittain (Cork), Croke Park, 3.15pm – TG4.
FBD Connacht League
Leitrim v Galway, Tuam Stadium, 1pm.
Ulster SAFC MacRory Cup quarter-final
St Patrick’s Academy v Our Lady’s Castleblayney, Stewartstown, 7pm.
*****
Sunday 11 January
AIB All-Ireland club football finals
Intermediate
An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) v Glenullin (Derry), Croke Park, 3.30pm – TG4.
An Ghaeltacht’s Conor Ó Corrduibh and Brian Ó Beaglaoich celebrate after Saturday's semi-final win. Nick Elliott / INPHO
Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO
Junior
Ballymacelligott (Kerry) v Clogher Éire Óg (Tyrone), Croke Park, 1.30pm – TG4.
BOI Ulster Dr McKenna Cup
Tyrone v Down, Pomeroy, 1.30pm.
Monaghan v Fermanagh, Castleblayney, 1.30pm.
Antrim v Donegal, Cargin, Toombridge, 1.30pm.
FBD Connacht League
Mayo v Roscommon, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 1pm.
McGrath Cup
Kerry v Waterford, Dr Crokes GAA, Killarney, 2pm.
Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.
Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League
Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.
