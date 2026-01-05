5 games live on TV as part of this week's GAA schedule

FIVE GAMES ARE live on TV this week as the GAA 2026 season continues to get up and running.

TG4 are live from the Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday night for the pre-season Munster hurling league meeting of John Kiely’s Limerick side against Ben O’Connor’s Cork team.

Then next weekend the All-Ireland intermediate and junior club finals take centre stage in Croke Park. Cork’s Kilbrittain play Sligo’s Easkey in the junior hurling final, with Tipperary’s Upperchurch-Drombane playing Mayo’s Tooreen in the intermediate hurling decider.

Then in football it’s Kerry’s An Ghaeltacht against Derry’s Glenullin in the intermediate final, while Kerry’s Ballymacelligott play Tyrone’s Clogher in the junior final. All four Croke Park finals are live on TG4.

The Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup competitions also commence this week, while there’s pre-season inter-county action across the four provinces.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Tuesday 6 January

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 1

St Mary’s University v Maynooth University, St Mary’s, Belfast, 1.30pm.

TUS Midlands v MTU Kerry, AIT GAA pitch, Athlone, 7pm.

TU Dublin v DKIT, Grangegorman, 7.30pm.

Ulster University v DCU, Burren GAA, Down, 7.30pm - Higher Ed GAA YouTube.

McGrath Cup

Clare v Kerry, Clarecastle, 7pm.

Tipperary v Cork, Cappawhite, 7pm.

Wednesday 7 January

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League

Waterford v Kerry, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 7.35pm - TG4.

BOI Ulster Dr McKenna Cup

Armagh v Down, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm.

Fermanagh v Cavan, Tempo Maguires GAC, 7.30pm.

Derry v Antrim, Owenbeg, 7.30pm.

Leinster O’Byrne Cup quarter-finals

Offaly v Meath, Gracefield, 7.30pm.

Westmeath v Louth, St Loman’s 3G, Mullingar, 7.30pm.

Leinster O’Byrne Cup Shield quarter-final

Laois v Carlow, Stradbally, 7.30pm.

Electric Ireland Third-Level GAA

Sigerson Cup Round 1

UCD v ATU Galway, Billings Park, Belfield, 7.30pm.

Queen’s University Belfast v University of Galway, Abbottstown GAA COE, 7.30pm.

MTU Cork v UL, MTU Cork Campus, 7.30pm - Higher Ed GAA YouTube.

ATU Sligo v UCC, Edenderry, 8pm.

Fitzgibbon Cup Group Section

Mary Immaculate College v SETU Waterford, MICL Grounds, 2pm.

University of Limerick v Maynooth University, UL Grounds, Maguires Pitches, 7.30pm.

Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals - (All live on Clubber)

Thurles CBS v De La Salle Waterford, Castlelyons, 1.30pm.

Midleton CBS v Nenagh CBS, Bansha, 1.30pm.

St Joseph’s Tulla v Blackwater CS Lismore, Kilmallock, 1.30pm.

St Flannan’s Ennis v Our Lady’s Templemore, TUS Moylish, 1.30pm.

Thursday 8 January

Leinster Walsh Cup quarter-final

Wexford v Dublin, Oulart, 7.30pm.

Leinster Walsh Cup Shield quarter-final

Laois v Carlow, Stradbally, 7.30pm.

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Group Section

UCC v MTU Cork, Mardyke, 7.30pm - Higher Ed GAA YouTube.

University of Galway v UCD, Dangan, 7.30pm.

Ulster SAFC MacRory Cup quarter-final

St Patrick’s Maghera v Abbey CBS Newry, Owenbeg, 7.30pm.

Friday 9 January

Ulster SAFC MacRory Cup quarter-finals

Abbey VS Donegal v St Mary’s Magherafelt, Convoy, 4.30pm.

Omagh CBS v St Patrick’s Armagh, Fintona, 7.30pm.

Saturday 10 January

All-Ireland club hurling finals

Intermediate

Tooreen (Mayo) v Upperchurch-Drombane (Tipperary), Croke Park, 5.15pm – TG4.

Junior

Easkey (Sligo) v Kilbrittain (Cork), Croke Park, 3.15pm – TG4.

FBD Connacht League

Leitrim v Galway, Tuam Stadium, 1pm.

Ulster SAFC MacRory Cup quarter-final

St Patrick’s Academy v Our Lady’s Castleblayney, Stewartstown, 7pm.

Sunday 11 January

AIB All-Ireland club football finals

Intermediate

An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) v Glenullin (Derry), Croke Park, 3.30pm – TG4.

Junior

Ballymacelligott (Kerry) v Clogher Éire Óg (Tyrone), Croke Park, 1.30pm – TG4.

BOI Ulster Dr McKenna Cup

Tyrone v Down, Pomeroy, 1.30pm.

Monaghan v Fermanagh, Castleblayney, 1.30pm.

Antrim v Donegal, Cargin, Toombridge, 1.30pm.

FBD Connacht League

Mayo v Roscommon, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 1pm.

McGrath Cup

Kerry v Waterford, Dr Crokes GAA, Killarney, 2pm.

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League