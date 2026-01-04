THREE GAA PRE-SEASON games scheduled for this afternoon have been called off, with several venue changes announced due to weather conditions.
The Dr McKenna Cup Ulster football clash of Donegal and Derry, and Walsh Cup Leinster hurling meetings between Offaly and Antrim, and Kildare and Galway, have all fallen foul.
Letterkenny’s O’Donnell Park was deemed playable for Donegal-Derry, but “based on the current road conditions, it is unsafe for players, officials and supporters to travel,” a statement released by Ulster GAA this morning read.
“Due to the overnight weather and unsafe conditions on the road network, this afternoon’s Dr McKenna cup match v Donegal has been called off. Please take care on the roads,” Derry added in their own statement.
Tullamore’s Glenisk O’Connor Park was declared unplayable following a morning pitch inspection ahead of Offaly versus Antrim.
And Kildare-Galway was cancelled after a late inspection at Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge. The throw-in time was pushed back to 2pm, but “lack of thaw” forced the late decision.
Donegal v Derry McKenna Cup clash called off due to road conditions
LAST UPDATE | 5 mins ago
Meanwhile, Westmeath and Kilkenny’s Walsh Cup meeting has been moved to Dovida Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, with throw-in set for 2.30pm.
And the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence will host the FBD League clash of Roscommon and Letrim at 2.30pm due to an unplayable pitch at Orchard Park, Elphin.
A general view of Orchard Park today. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO
