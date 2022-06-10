No switch to August All-Ireland finals planned, split season debate and Croke Park venue choice

GAA PRESIDENT LARRY McCarthy does not expect a change to All-Ireland final dates in 2023, that would see the showpiece events move to August.

This year’s deciders are scheduled to take place on 17 July (hurling) and 24 July (football) but there has been some criticism of the marquee games in the GAA calendar being brought forward to such early dates.

In the wider debate over the split season, McCarthy feels it is too early to be making judgements on whether the change has been successful or not.

“I’m not the boss. Central Council make that decision on that but we have to let this year go through and look at it. We’re going to have a different year next year, we have to let that go through and see what that’s going to bring. Maybe after that but I wouldn’t foresee a change for next year.

“Let it run and let’s (see) what the implications of it are. You can’t make decisions midstream. It’s the impact of the split season. We’ll know at the end of the year what it looks like this year. We’ll know next year what it’ll look like with an increased volume of games and then we’ll be able to make an informed decision.

McCarthy does not agree that the inter-county hurling system needs an overhaul despite the lack of time between the conclusion of the league and the start of the provincial championships.

“I think it rolls in nicely. Teams have been selective about what they do with the league and that didn’t start yesterday and that didn’t start with Limerick so that’s not going to change.”

The issue of hurling relegation was thrown into focus last week with Antrim getting an automatic passage into Leinster after their Joe McDonagh Cup success, whereas beaten finalists Kerry would have had to face a play-off against Tipperary to book a Munster spot in 2023.

“There is a difference but that is up to the provincial councils,” says McCarthy.

“Play up, play into promotion, get up. I’m happy with the way it is.”

Larry McCarthy and leading inter-county hurlers at yesterday's launch. Source: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

On the football front, the selection of Croke Park for this Saturday’s Round 2 qualifiers that see Clare face Roscommon and Mayo meet Kildare has not found favour with all supporters.

The GAA are conscious of the current cost of living crisis.

“I’m delighted that Clare are coming to Croke Park,” said McCarthy.

“That’s one of the teams west of the Shannon. Mayo have been there quite a lot so I suspect that some of the commentary may be emanating from there, I’m not sure. Mayo bring such a crowd. Is there a neutral ground between Newbridge and Castlebar that would fit Mayo and Kildare?

“I think players want to play in Croke Park and we’re giving them that opportunity. The cost of living is a concern for everybody but if teams overnighting in Dublin is an outrageous cost we will have to see what we can do.”

The support for the Tailteann Cup has pleased the GAA President, who also defended the north-south split in the early rounds of the competition.

“Local derbies. We ended up with Sligo and Leitrim in the quarters, which was a great event. We had Cavan playing Fermanagh, which was a local one. We were to a certain extent looking to replicate the provincials.

“Think of the cost of sending Waterford to Fermanagh and what sort of a gate that might have got. Whereas if Cavan went to Fermanagh it was a better draw and a better event, I would argue.

“I was in Tullamore last Saturday and there was a great atmosphere around the place and a very good crowd. It was very, very enjoyable to see New York. In fairness I met them on Saturday night and they were quite disappointed. Still it was a great occasion for them.

“You’re going to have defections from squads particularly students who will want to go to America. There was a pent-up demand among kids to get off the island of Ireland this summer anyway. So that’s going to happen and it doesn’t matter if it’s the Tailteann Cup or whatever. That doesn’t surprise me.

“Everybody seems to have embraced it enthusiastically. Carlow were a bit negative initially, they won a match and it was the greatest thing since sliced bread. They came around to it.”

