Meath and Down play out draw while rising London overcome Leitrim

STORMY CONDITIONS RESULTED in several cancellations on Sunday, while the games that did go ahead were severely impacted.

At a windy Páirc Tailteann, Meath and Down played out a 2-6 to 2-6 draw.

Robin Clarke and Andrew Gilmore exchanged goals midway through the first half. Minutes later, Jason Scully struck again for Meath only for Pat Havern to respond again for James McCartan’s side. Down went in three points up at the break. Two Jordan Morris frees and one from Shane Walsh was all the second half could muster.

In Division 3, Louth overcame Limerick 1-12 to 1-14. The away side started brightly, with Liam Jackson raising a green flag with the first score of the game.

Hugh Bourke gave Limerick the lead with a goal after 45 minutes but Louth finished stronger scoring seven unanswered points.

The Division Four clash between Wexford and Tipperary was postponed. Elsewhere, the story of the league so far continues as London moved to three wins from three with a 0-9 to 2-5 win over Leitrim at Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Mayo.

Liam Gavaghan and James Gallagher both scored goals for Michael Maher’s side. Leitrim led by 0-7 to 1-1 at half-time and while Keith Beirne finished 0-5, they were unable to hold off London’s second-half surge.