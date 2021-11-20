The 2022 GAA season is given the green light to commence - in 2021

THE GAA CONFIRMED today that provincial pre-season tournaments and collective training will start next month on 8 December.

In addition, Croke Park officials announced;

That the 2022 Master Fixture Plan has been approved.

Congress 2022 will take place in the Connacht GAA Dome, Bekan, Co Mayo.

Ard Chomhairle agreed to submit Motions to Congress 2022 on foot of proposals from the Standing Committee on Playing Rules, the sliotar workgroup and Games Development Committee

The meeting also approved a Motion to allow another player to join the captain for acceptance of the trophy on behalf of the team.

As well as this, the Association’s Code of Behaviour (underage) was amended to assist the Child SafeguardingCommittee in its work in ensuring compliance by all units with the Children’s First Act and the Rules of the Association.