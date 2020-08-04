This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 23 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Croke Park chiefs cancel GAA championship season tickets

The Association will refund €40 to holders of Adult Tickets.

By Adrian Russell Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 5:15 PM
28 minutes ago 727 Views 1 Comment
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE cancelled season tickets for the 2020 championships.

The decision has been made as the Association cannot guarantee that all ticket holders would be accommodated at matches later this year. 

A refund of €40 for adult tickets — a third of the overall price — will be paid out in the coming weeks. 

An email to season ticket holders, seen by The42, reads: “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and with no clarity on the potential number of spectators allowed in attendance for our proposed Inter County Championship later in the year we have been left with no option but to cancel your GAA Season Ticket for 2020. 

“Your Season Ticket will not be eligible for the remainder of the 2020 Season. A refund of €40 for all Adult Tickets and €10 for all Juvenile Tickets will be paid into your accounts within the next two weeks.

“We have delayed taking this step until now as we hoped that Government guidelines would be eased to the point where we could accommodate all Season Ticket holders to attend their chosen games. This is becoming increasingly uncertain and has led us to make this unwelcome decision.”

