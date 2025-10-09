The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
11 GAA senior county finals on the club agenda this weekend
ELEVEN COUNTY SENIOR finals take place this weekend as the GAA club season ramps up in importance.
In football there are titles up for grabs in Antrim, Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Laois, Meath, Longford, and Sligo. The hurling deciders are scheduled in Kildare and Wicklow.
It’s also crunch time in other counties as places in finals are up for grabs across the senior football and hurling championships.
Live TV action comes on Saturday from Thurles as RTÉ broadcast the opening Tipperary senior hurling semi-final, while on Sunday the Antrim and Donegal senior finals are live on TG4.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Friday 10 October
Football
Armagh senior football semi-final
Louth senior football relegation final
******
Saturday 11 October
Football
Armagh senior football semi-final
Carlow senior football relegation final
Cork senior football relegation final replay
Derry senior football semi-final
Galway senior football semi-finals
Kerry senior football quarter-finals
Leitrim senior football relegation final
Limerick senior football championship
Round 5 group games
Mayo senior football semi-finals
Waterford senior football quarter-final
***
Hurling
London senior hurling semi-finals
Tipperary senior hurling semi-final
Wexford senior hurling relegation final
*****
Sunday 12 October
Football
Antrim senior football final
Carlow senior football final
Cavan senior football final
Clare senior football final
Cork senior football semi-finals
Derry senior football semi-final
Donegal senior football final
Kerry senior football quarter-finals
Laois senior football final
Leitrim senior football semi-final replay
Longford senior football final
Meath senior football final
Monaghan senior football
Semi-finals
Relegation play-offs
Sligo senior football final
Tyrone senior football semi-finals
Waterford senior football quarter-final
***
Hurling
Down senior hurling semi-finals
Dublin senior hurling semi-finals
Kildare senior hurling final
Kilkenny senior hurling semi-finals
Tipperary senior hurling
Semi-final
Relegation final
Wexford senior hurling semi-finals
Wicklow senior hurling final
