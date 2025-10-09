More Stories
11 GAA senior county finals on the club agenda this weekend

Nine deciders in football and two in hurling are in store.
6.31am, 9 Oct 2025

ELEVEN COUNTY SENIOR finals take place this weekend as the GAA club season ramps up in importance.

In football there are titles up for grabs in Antrim, Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Laois, Meath, Longford, and Sligo. The hurling deciders are scheduled in Kildare and Wicklow.

It’s also crunch time in other counties as places in finals are up for grabs across the senior football and hurling championships.

Live TV action comes on Saturday from Thurles as RTÉ broadcast the opening Tipperary senior hurling semi-final, while on Sunday the Antrim and Donegal senior finals are live on TG4.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Friday 10 October

Football

Armagh senior football semi-final

  • Clann Éireann v Madden, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 7.30pm.

Louth senior football relegation final

  • Geraldines v St Joseph’s, Darver, 8pm.

******

Saturday 11 October

Football

Armagh senior football semi-final

  • Crossmaglen Rangers v St Patrick’s, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 6pm.

Carlow senior football relegation final

  • Éire Óg v Tinryland, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.15pm.

Cork senior football relegation final replay

  • Carbery Rangers v Valley Rovers, Enniskeane, 2pm.

Derry senior football semi-final

  • Glen v O’Donovan Rossa Magherafelt, Celtic Park, 7pm.

Galway senior football semi-finals

  • Maigh Cuilinn v Tuam Stars, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5.45pm.
  • Corofin v Salthill-Knocknacarra, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 7.30pm.

Kerry senior football quarter-finals

  • Rathmore v East Kerry, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 2pm.
  • Austin Stacks v Kenmare Shamrocks, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 4pm.

Leitrim senior football relegation final

  • Melvin Gaels v St Mary’s, Ballinaglera, 4pm.

Limerick senior football championship
Round 5 group games

  • Newcastle West v Ballysteen, Kilmallock, 1pm
  • Kildimo Pallaskenry v Galtee Gaels, Hospital, 1pm
  • Mungret St Paul’s v St Kieran’s, Askeaton, 1pm
  • Fr Casey’s v Na Piarsaigh, Rathkeale, 3.30pm
  • Oola v Rathkeale, Mungret, 3.30pm.
  • Adare v Monaleen, Bruff, 3.30pm.

Mayo senior football semi-finals

  • Ballina Stephenites v Knockmore, Crossmolina, 1pm.
  • Crossmolina v Westport, Charlestown, 4pm.

Waterford senior football quarter-final

  • Roanmore v Gaultier, Kilmacthomas, 1pm.

***

Hurling

London senior hurling semi-finals

  • Brothers Pearse v Kilburn Gaels, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.
  • St Gabriel’s v Sean Treacys, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 3pm.

Tipperary senior hurling semi-final

  • Loughmore-Castleiney v Holycross-Ballycahill, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4.10pm – RTÉ 2.

Wexford senior hurling relegation final

  • Crossabeg-Ballymurn v Oylegate-Glenbrien, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2.30pm.

*****

Sunday 12 October

Football

Antrim senior football final

  • Dunloy Cuchullains v Clann na hÉireann Cargin, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1.30pm.

Carlow senior football final

  • Rathvilly v Bagenalstown Gaels, Netwatch Cullen Park, 4pm.

Cavan senior football final

  • Gowna v Kingscourt Stars, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 4pm.

Clare senior football final

  • Éire Óg Ennis v St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield, Zimmor Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 3.30pm.

Cork senior football semi-finals

  • Nemo Rangers v Newcestown, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.
  • Ballincollig v St Finbarr’s, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.

Derry senior football semi-final

  • Slaughtneil v Sean O’Leary GAC Newbridge, Owenbeg, 3pm.

Donegal senior football final

  • Gaoth Dobhair v Naomh Conaill, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 3.30pm.

Kerry senior football quarter-finals

  • Spa v Mid Kerry, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1.30pm.
  • Dingle v West Kerry, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 3.30pm.

Laois senior football final

  • Courtwood v Portarlington, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3.30pm.

Leitrim senior football semi-final replay

  • Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Fenagh St Caillins, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4pm.

Longford senior football final

  • Colmcille v Killoe Young Emmets, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 4.15pm.

Meath senior football final

  • Ratoath v Summerhill, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.

Monaghan senior football
Semi-finals

  • Clontibret v Scotstown, Clones, 2pm.
  • Inniskeen v Magheracloone, Clones, 3.45pm.

Relegation play-offs

  • Ballybay Pearse Brothers v Cremartin, Ballybay, 12pm.
  • Aughnamullen v Truagh, Aughnamullen, 12pm.

Sligo senior football final

  • Coolera-Strandhill v Shamrock Gaels, Enniscrone, 3.30pm.

Tyrone senior football semi-finals

  • Loughmacrory v Carrickmore, Pomeroy, 2.30pm.
  • Errigal Ciarán v Trillick, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 6pm.

Waterford senior football quarter-final

  • Kilrossanty v Abbeyside-Ballinacourty, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.

***
Hurling

Down senior hurling semi-finals

  • Portaferry v Bredagh, Portaferry, 1pm.
  • Ballygalget v Ballycran, Ballygalget, 3.30pm.

Dublin senior hurling semi-finals

  • Lucan Sarsfields v Ballyboden St-Enda’s, Parnell Park, 2pm.
  • Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 4pm.

Kildare senior hurling final

  • Naas v Maynooth, Cedral St Conleth’s Newbridge, 3.30pm.

Kilkenny senior hurling semi-finals

  • Mullinavat v O’Loughlin Gaels, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm.
  • Ballyhale Shamrocks v Dicksboro, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.45pm.

Tipperary senior hurling
Semi-final

  • Drom & Inch v Nenagh Éire Óg, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm.

Relegation final

  • Lorrha v Mullinahone, Templemore, 2.30pm.

Wexford senior hurling semi-finals

  • Rathnure St Anne’s v Naomh Éanna, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2.30pm.
  • St Martin’s v Ferns St Aidan’s, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4.15pm.

Wicklow senior hurling final

  • Bray Emmets v Carnew Emmets, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 3pm.
