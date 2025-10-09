11 GAA senior county finals on the club agenda this weekend

ELEVEN COUNTY SENIOR finals take place this weekend as the GAA club season ramps up in importance.

In football there are titles up for grabs in Antrim, Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Laois, Meath, Longford, and Sligo. The hurling deciders are scheduled in Kildare and Wicklow.

It’s also crunch time in other counties as places in finals are up for grabs across the senior football and hurling championships.

Live TV action comes on Saturday from Thurles as RTÉ broadcast the opening Tipperary senior hurling semi-final, while on Sunday the Antrim and Donegal senior finals are live on TG4.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Friday 10 October

Football

Armagh senior football semi-final

Clann Éireann v Madden, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 7.30pm.

Louth senior football relegation final

Geraldines v St Joseph’s, Darver, 8pm.

******

Saturday 11 October

Football

Armagh senior football semi-final

Crossmaglen Rangers v St Patrick’s, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 6pm.

Carlow senior football relegation final

Éire Óg v Tinryland, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.15pm.

Cork senior football relegation final replay

Carbery Rangers v Valley Rovers, Enniskeane, 2pm.

Derry senior football semi-final

Glen v O’Donovan Rossa Magherafelt, Celtic Park, 7pm.

Galway senior football semi-finals

Maigh Cuilinn v Tuam Stars, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5.45pm.

Corofin v Salthill-Knocknacarra, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 7.30pm.

Kerry senior football quarter-finals

Rathmore v East Kerry, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 2pm.

Austin Stacks v Kenmare Shamrocks, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 4pm.

Leitrim senior football relegation final

Melvin Gaels v St Mary’s, Ballinaglera, 4pm.

Limerick senior football championship

Round 5 group games

Newcastle West v Ballysteen, Kilmallock, 1pm

Kildimo Pallaskenry v Galtee Gaels, Hospital, 1pm

Mungret St Paul’s v St Kieran’s, Askeaton, 1pm

Fr Casey’s v Na Piarsaigh, Rathkeale, 3.30pm

Oola v Rathkeale, Mungret, 3.30pm.

Adare v Monaleen, Bruff, 3.30pm.

Mayo senior football semi-finals

Ballina Stephenites v Knockmore, Crossmolina, 1pm.

Crossmolina v Westport, Charlestown, 4pm.

Waterford senior football quarter-final

Roanmore v Gaultier, Kilmacthomas, 1pm.

***

Hurling

London senior hurling semi-finals

Brothers Pearse v Kilburn Gaels, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

St Gabriel’s v Sean Treacys, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 3pm.

Tipperary senior hurling semi-final

Loughmore-Castleiney v Holycross-Ballycahill, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4.10pm – RTÉ 2.

Wexford senior hurling relegation final

Crossabeg-Ballymurn v Oylegate-Glenbrien, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2.30pm.

*****

Sunday 12 October

Football

Antrim senior football final

Dunloy Cuchullains v Clann na hÉireann Cargin, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1.30pm.

Carlow senior football final

Rathvilly v Bagenalstown Gaels, Netwatch Cullen Park, 4pm.

Cavan senior football final

Gowna v Kingscourt Stars, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 4pm.

Clare senior football final

Éire Óg Ennis v St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield, Zimmor Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 3.30pm.

Cork senior football semi-finals

Nemo Rangers v Newcestown, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.

Ballincollig v St Finbarr’s, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.

Derry senior football semi-final

Slaughtneil v Sean O’Leary GAC Newbridge, Owenbeg, 3pm.

Donegal senior football final

Gaoth Dobhair v Naomh Conaill, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 3.30pm.

Kerry senior football quarter-finals

Spa v Mid Kerry, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1.30pm.

Dingle v West Kerry, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 3.30pm.

Laois senior football final

Courtwood v Portarlington, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3.30pm.

Leitrim senior football semi-final replay

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Fenagh St Caillins, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4pm.

Longford senior football final

Colmcille v Killoe Young Emmets, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 4.15pm.

Meath senior football final

Ratoath v Summerhill, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.

Monaghan senior football

Semi-finals

Clontibret v Scotstown, Clones, 2pm.

Inniskeen v Magheracloone, Clones, 3.45pm.

Relegation play-offs

Ballybay Pearse Brothers v Cremartin, Ballybay, 12pm.

Aughnamullen v Truagh, Aughnamullen, 12pm.

Sligo senior football final

Coolera-Strandhill v Shamrock Gaels, Enniscrone, 3.30pm.

Tyrone senior football semi-finals

Loughmacrory v Carrickmore, Pomeroy, 2.30pm.

Errigal Ciarán v Trillick, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 6pm.

Waterford senior football quarter-final

Kilrossanty v Abbeyside-Ballinacourty, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.

***

Hurling

Down senior hurling semi-finals

Portaferry v Bredagh, Portaferry, 1pm.

Ballygalget v Ballycran, Ballygalget, 3.30pm.

Dublin senior hurling semi-finals

Lucan Sarsfields v Ballyboden St-Enda’s, Parnell Park, 2pm.

Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 4pm.

Kildare senior hurling final

Naas v Maynooth, Cedral St Conleth’s Newbridge, 3.30pm.

Kilkenny senior hurling semi-finals

Mullinavat v O’Loughlin Gaels, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm.

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Dicksboro, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.45pm.

Tipperary senior hurling

Semi-final

Drom & Inch v Nenagh Éire Óg, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm.

Relegation final

Lorrha v Mullinahone, Templemore, 2.30pm.

Wexford senior hurling semi-finals

Rathnure St Anne’s v Naomh Éanna, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2.30pm.

St Martin’s v Ferns St Aidan’s, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4.15pm.

Wicklow senior hurling final