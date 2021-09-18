Membership : Access or Sign Up
GAA Special Congress to take place in Croke Park next month

10 motions will be debated at the event on 23 October.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 18 Sep 2021, 5:10 PM
THE GAA’S SPECIAL Congress will be held in Croke Park on 23 October, the association has announced.

The decision was confirmed following virtual meetings of both An Coiste Bainistíochta and Ard Chomhairle. 

A statement released today reads that 10 motions will be debated and voted on at the event, which were deferred from the GAA Annual Congress in February.

Among the motions that will be considered at Special Congress relates to proposing alternative structures for the All-Ireland SFC.

Provincial briefing seminars have been arranged to take place over the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, a proposal to permit sponsorship on the sleeves of players and replica jerseys has been approved. Updated guidelines on this issue will be circulated to units in due course.

