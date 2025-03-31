GAA+ announce summer schedule with 40 games covered

THE GAA’S NEW STREAMING service, GAA+, have announced details of their scheduling over the course of the championship, with 40 games covered and over 30 getting full broadcast treatment.
Coverage begins this Saturday at McGovern Park, Ruislip, west London, where Roscommon come to play London in the Connacht quarter final.
There will also be streaming for the other game involving Exiles, with Galway’s trip to the Bronx to face New York on Sunday.
The programmes will be fronted up by some experienced broadcasters and commentators, with Grainne McElwaine and Aisling O’Reilly in presenter roles, while Dave McIntyre, Mike Finnerty and Liam Aherne will be on commentary duties.
In keeping with the GAA GO flavour to the new venture, matchday analysts such as Marc ÓSé, Paddy Andrews, Aaron Kernan and Michael Meehan will also be around the fringes of the football fields, while Richie Hogan, Seamus Hickey and Tommy Walsh will be running the rule for hurling games.
The full schedule is as follows;
Sat 5 April
Connacht Football Quarter Final
London v Roscommon
Sun 6 April
Connacht Football Quarter Final
New York v Galway
Connacht Football Quarter Final
Mayo v Sligo
Sat 12 April
Leinster Football Quarter Final
Kildare v Westmeath
Sat 19 April
Connacht Football Semi Final
Leitrim v Mayo/Sligo
Munster Football Semi Final
Kerry v Cork/Limerick
Sun 20 April
Munster Hurling Championship
Tipperary v Limerick
Ulster Football Quarter Final
Monaghan v Donegal/Derry
Sat 26 April
Ulster Football Championship Semi Final
Antrim/Armagh v Tyrone/Cavan
Leinster Hurling Championship
Dublin v Wexford
Sun 27 April
Leinster Football Semi Final
Offaly/Carlow/Meath v Dublin/Wicklow/Longford
Leinster Football Semi Final
Kildare/Westmeath v Louth/Longford/Laois/Wexford
Sat 3 May
Munster Hurling Championship
Waterford v Limerick
Sat 10 May
Munster Hurling Championship
Clare v Tipperary
Leinster Hurling Championship
Antrim v Dublin
Tailteann Cup
Game of the Week (Round 1)
Sat 17 May
All-Ireland Football Championship
2x Round 1 games
Tailteann Cup
Game of the Week (Round 2)
Sun 18 May
Leinster Hurling Championship
Kilkenny v Dublin
Sat 24 May
All-Ireland Football Championship
2x Round 1 games
Sun 25 May
Munster / Leinster Hurling Championship
1x game TBC
Sat 31 May
All-Ireland Football Championship
2x Round 2 games
Tailteann Cup
Game of the Week (Round 3)
Sun 1 June
All-Ireland Football Championship
1x Round 2 game
Sat 7 June
Tailteann Cup
2x Preliminary Quarter Finals
Sat 14 June
All-Ireland Hurling Championship
1x Preliminary Quarter Final
All-Ireland Football Championship
2x Round 3 games
Tailteann Cup
2x Quarter Finals
Sat/Sun 21/22 June
All-Ireland Football Championship
4x Preliminary Quarter Finals
28 June
All-Ireland Football Championship
2x Quarter Finals
