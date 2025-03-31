Advertisement
Grainne McElwain will front up the GAA+ coverage. Ben Brady/INPHO
Freerock the mic

GAA+ announce summer schedule with 40 games covered

Familiar faces return to front up coverage for GAA’s official broadcast partner.
2.58pm, 31 Mar 2025
THE GAA’S NEW STREAMING service, GAA+, have announced details of their scheduling over the course of the championship, with 40 games covered and over 30 getting full broadcast treatment.

Coverage begins this Saturday at McGovern Park, Ruislip, west London, where Roscommon come to play London in the Connacht quarter final.

There will also be streaming for the other game involving Exiles, with Galway’s trip to the Bronx to face New York on Sunday.

The programmes will be fronted up by some experienced broadcasters and commentators, with Grainne McElwaine and Aisling O’Reilly in presenter roles, while Dave McIntyre, Mike Finnerty and Liam Aherne will be on commentary duties.

In keeping with the GAA GO flavour to the new venture, matchday analysts such as Marc ÓSé, Paddy Andrews, Aaron Kernan and Michael Meehan will also be around the fringes of the football fields, while Richie Hogan, Seamus Hickey and Tommy Walsh will be running the rule for hurling games.

The full schedule is as follows;

Sat 5 April
Connacht Football Quarter Final
London v Roscommon

Sun 6 April
Connacht Football Quarter Final
New York v Galway

Connacht Football Quarter Final
Mayo v Sligo

Sat 12 April
Leinster Football Quarter Final
Kildare v Westmeath

Sat 19 April
Connacht Football Semi Final
Leitrim v Mayo/Sligo

Munster Football Semi Final
Kerry v Cork/Limerick

Sun 20 April
Munster Hurling Championship
Tipperary v Limerick

Ulster Football Quarter Final
Monaghan v Donegal/Derry

Sat 26 April
Ulster Football Championship Semi Final
Antrim/Armagh v Tyrone/Cavan

Leinster Hurling Championship
Dublin v Wexford

Sun 27 April
Leinster Football Semi Final
Offaly/Carlow/Meath v Dublin/Wicklow/Longford

Leinster Football Semi Final
Kildare/Westmeath v Louth/Longford/Laois/Wexford

Sat 3 May
Munster Hurling Championship
Waterford v Limerick

Sat 10 May
Munster Hurling Championship
Clare v Tipperary

Leinster Hurling Championship
Antrim v Dublin

Tailteann Cup
Game of the Week (Round 1)

Sat 17 May
All-Ireland Football Championship
2x Round 1 games

Tailteann Cup
Game of the Week (Round 2)

Sun 18 May
Leinster Hurling Championship
Kilkenny v Dublin

Sat 24 May
All-Ireland Football Championship
2x Round 1 games

Sun 25 May
Munster / Leinster Hurling Championship
1x game TBC

Sat 31 May
All-Ireland Football Championship
2x Round 2 games

Tailteann Cup
Game of the Week (Round 3)

Sun 1 June
All-Ireland Football Championship
1x Round 2 game

Sat 7 June
Tailteann Cup
2x Preliminary Quarter Finals

Sat 14 June
All-Ireland Hurling Championship
1x Preliminary Quarter Final

All-Ireland Football Championship
2x Round 3 games

Tailteann Cup
2x Quarter Finals

Sat/Sun 21/22 June
All-Ireland Football Championship
4x Preliminary Quarter Finals

28 June
All-Ireland Football Championship
2x Quarter Finals

