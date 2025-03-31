GAA+ announce summer schedule with 40 games covered

THE GAA’S NEW STREAMING service, GAA+, have announced details of their scheduling over the course of the championship, with 40 games covered and over 30 getting full broadcast treatment.

Coverage begins this Saturday at McGovern Park, Ruislip, west London, where Roscommon come to play London in the Connacht quarter final.

There will also be streaming for the other game involving Exiles, with Galway’s trip to the Bronx to face New York on Sunday.

The programmes will be fronted up by some experienced broadcasters and commentators, with Grainne McElwaine and Aisling O’Reilly in presenter roles, while Dave McIntyre, Mike Finnerty and Liam Aherne will be on commentary duties.

In keeping with the GAA GO flavour to the new venture, matchday analysts such as Marc ÓSé, Paddy Andrews, Aaron Kernan and Michael Meehan will also be around the fringes of the football fields, while Richie Hogan, Seamus Hickey and Tommy Walsh will be running the rule for hurling games.

The full schedule is as follows;

Sat 5 April

Connacht Football Quarter Final

London v Roscommon

Sun 6 April

Connacht Football Quarter Final

New York v Galway

Connacht Football Quarter Final

Mayo v Sligo

Sat 12 April

Leinster Football Quarter Final

Kildare v Westmeath

Sat 19 April

Connacht Football Semi Final

Leitrim v Mayo/Sligo

Munster Football Semi Final

Kerry v Cork/Limerick

Sun 20 April

Munster Hurling Championship

Tipperary v Limerick

Ulster Football Quarter Final

Monaghan v Donegal/Derry

Sat 26 April

Ulster Football Championship Semi Final

Antrim/Armagh v Tyrone/Cavan

Leinster Hurling Championship

Dublin v Wexford

Sun 27 April

Leinster Football Semi Final

Offaly/Carlow/Meath v Dublin/Wicklow/Longford

Leinster Football Semi Final

Kildare/Westmeath v Louth/Longford/Laois/Wexford

Sat 3 May

Munster Hurling Championship

Waterford v Limerick

Sat 10 May

Munster Hurling Championship

Clare v Tipperary

Leinster Hurling Championship

Antrim v Dublin

Tailteann Cup

Game of the Week (Round 1)

Sat 17 May

All-Ireland Football Championship

2x Round 1 games

Tailteann Cup

Game of the Week (Round 2)

Sun 18 May

Leinster Hurling Championship

Kilkenny v Dublin

Sat 24 May

All-Ireland Football Championship

2x Round 1 games

Sun 25 May

Munster / Leinster Hurling Championship

1x game TBC

Sat 31 May

All-Ireland Football Championship

2x Round 2 games

Tailteann Cup

Game of the Week (Round 3)

Sun 1 June

All-Ireland Football Championship

1x Round 2 game

Sat 7 June

Tailteann Cup

2x Preliminary Quarter Finals

Sat 14 June

All-Ireland Hurling Championship

1x Preliminary Quarter Final

All-Ireland Football Championship

2x Round 3 games

Tailteann Cup

2x Quarter Finals

Sat/Sun 21/22 June

All-Ireland Football Championship

4x Preliminary Quarter Finals

28 June

All-Ireland Football Championship

2x Quarter Finals