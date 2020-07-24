This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 July, 2020
Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

The TG4 live games will be from Limerick and Cork.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 24 Jul 2020, 5:36 PM
46 minutes ago 1,804 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5159198
Two matches to be shown on GAA BEO this weekend.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Two matches to be shown on GAA BEO this weekend.
Two matches to be shown on GAA BEO this weekend.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

THE FIRST MAJOR GAA weekend of the summer is upon us.

Last weekend there were senior club offerings in Wexford, Dublin, Tipperary, Leitrim and Wicklow but the action really intensifies from tonight with counties around the country cranking into gear after the long shutdown enforced by Covid-19.

The only issue for supporters is that restrictions are still in place with the cap at 200 people present for matches – 400 in six Ulster counties – meaning ticket hunts are more frenzied than ever.

There’s going to be a lot of disappointed supporters but the good news is that there are ways of watching the action.

Away from TG4′s continuing excellent coverage and the streaming services being offered by county boards, there are plenty clubs planning on covering games. Let us know in the comments section below what else is being covered.

Here’s a list of senior matches that you can watch over the weekend.

Friday

Connacht

The Galway fixtures begin with Tommy Larkins taking on Loughrea in the senior hurling group stages. The county board are covering all of this weekend’s games – €6 for a single match, €10 for Saturday’s double-header or €20 for a weekend pass.

Leinster

The Offaly live-streaming coverage begins in the SFC tonight, €5 per game, with Edenderry taking on Ferbane at 7.30pm. The Westmeath service, Iarmhí TV, launches with the SHC clash of Brownstown and Fr Dalton’s at 7.30pm.

And Wexford GAA TV are showing SHC action at a cost for €5 per match with Naomh Eanna against Rapparees and Cloughbawn facing St Martin’s, both on at 7.30pm.

Munster

The TG4 cameras will be in Limerick for live coverage of Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock for the senior hurling group stage game between the clubs at 7.30pm.

The Cork senior football action begins with St Finbarr’s taking on Ballincollig at 7.30pm, the board’s media partners The Irish Examiner are covering this one. While the Kerry senior club fare begins with Dr Crokes taking on Templenoe at 7pm, the county board are streaming this with a cost of €5 to login.

That’s also the price in Waterford where the county board are partnering with Nemeton, tonight’s live game is Ballygunner against Tallow at 7.30pm.

ballygunners-players-and-supporters-celebrate Ballygunner players and supporters celebrate last year's county senior final victory Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

And the Clare schedule (€7.80 per game) begins with the senior hurling meeting of Clooney-Quin and Inagh-Kilnamona at 7pm and the deferred coverage of Clonlara against Newmarket-on-Fergus at 9.30pm.

Saturday

Connacht

Galway’s focus will be live hurling games between Liam Mellows against Turloughmore at 2pm and Castlegar v St Thomas at 6pm.

In Roscommon the partnership with Nemeton sees the board show the SFC clash of Clann na nGael against St Brigid’s live from 7pm.

The Leitrim board are showing a YouTube live stream of Ballinamore against Aughawillan at 7pm in the senior football championship.

Leinster

The Dublin SFC commences with St Jude’s against Na Fianna live from Parnell Park on Dubs TV at 6.30pm, the cost is €5.99 to watch that one.

In Offaly the meeting of Clara against Rhode in the SFC is live from 7pm and the Westmeath live match is the SHC tie of Lough Lene Gaels against Castletown Geoghegan at 7pm.

The Wexford SHC games set to be streamed are Glynn-Barntown against St Anne’s at 2pm and Fethard taking on Ferns St Aidan’s at 7pm.

Munster

In Cork, the SFC coverage involves Douglas against Bishopstown at 7pm with the match streamed by the Irish Examiner. Kerins O’Rahilly’s meet Kenmare Shamrocks in the Kerry senior football opener at 3pm with the county board providing the streaming.

sean-oshea Kerry senior Sean O'Shea will be key for his club Kenmare Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Waterford county board’s live game is the hurling meeting of De La Salle and Ballysaggart at 7pm. Clare SHC action sees Ballyea against Crusheen live at 1pm and then deferred showings of Clarecastle v Wolfe Tones and Feakle v Whitegate at 3.30pm.

There are two Tipperary senior hurling game being covered by their county board – Kilruane MacDonaghs v Thurles Sarsfields at 3pm and JK Brackens v Kiladangan at 7.30pm. The costs are €10 per game, €20 for a weekend pass or €80 for a season pass.

Sunday

Connacht

There is deferred coverage on TG4 from Galway for the senior hurling tie between Sarsfields and Portumna while the county board are showing the live meeting of Clarinbridge and Oranmore-Maree at 3.30pm.

Reigning champions Padraig Pearses take on Boyle in the live match by the Roscommon county board at 2pm.

Leinster

In Offaly the SFC live tie is Bracknagh against Shamrocks from 2pm and the Westmeath SHC game involves Raharney against Clonkill from 7pm.

Munster

TG4′s GAA Beo coverage comes from Clonakilty for the local senior football derby in Cork as Castlehaven face Carbey Rangers at 2.30pm.

brian-hurley Brian Hurley's club Castlehaven are in Cork club senior football action Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Tipperary senior hurling live-streaming sees Borris-Ileigh meet Toomevara at 1pm while Holycross-Ballycahill take on Nenagh at 7pm. 

In Clare the live matches see Éire Óg Inis take on Sixmilebridge at 1pm, Broadford face O’Callaghan Mills at 4pm and Cratloe go up against Kilmaley at 7pm.

