Friday night games may help in GAA TV demand - RTÉ head of sport

FRIDAY NIGHT GAA games have been proposed by RTÉ Head of Sport Declan McBennett as a measure that could help satisfy the coverage demands of fans.

McBennett addressed the issue of televising games on Morning Ireland today after his social media post earlier this week had called for ‘mature debate on what is wanted/needed with regard to GAA coverage’.

“I’d love that all the stakeholders would get together and decide what is the best policy. Look at the broadcast landscape. Essentially, there are largely two slots on a Saturday, whether that be 3pm and 5pm, or 5pm and 7pm.

“The GAA often don’t want games at 1pm and 3pm on a Saturday. Provincial towns don’t necessarily want (the games at those times), because of the traffic congestion, because of shopping onwards.

“There are two games on a Sunday on television, which is where the vast majority of the audience are there. I think there needs to be an understanding that’s there.

“The Friday night option is an option that broadcasters have always claimed for. There are many who are in favour of it. The GPA are obviously against it for their own reasons.

“But as we’ve said before, why Meath and Dublin couldn’t play on a Friday night?

“Or why Armagh and Down couldn’t play in the Marshes or the Athletic Grounds on a Friday night, and claim that space. is another part of the debate that needs to be had.”

RTÉ’s coverage of GAA was defended by McBennett, who stressed his belief that there has to be a balance in how many games are broadcast live.

“When you look at the season and the number of high profile games, there are going to be clashes, and there are going to be games that aren’t going to be covered, but the majority of games are going to be covered.

“When I took over the job in RTÉ, RTÉ did 40 games a year. Now we do almost double that. TG4 last year did 180, GAA+ do 40. Their predecessor Sky Sports did 14. BBC Northern Ireland do games. There’s more games than ever.

“Take this week alone. You can watch Hogan Cup games this week. There was a Freshers final on between Jordanstown and DCU the other night. There is a multitude.

“You can’t possibly avoid GAA coverage there, but there also comes a point whereby you have to protect both the coverage and the attendance that are there.

“There has to be a balance as to how many games can be done, otherwise you dilute the games that are at play. You see that in the UK and you’ve seen it in codes here whereby every game is available.

“It doesn’t necessarily boost attendances, and it certainly doesn’t boost viewing figures.The attendance is a matter for the GAA. The coverage is a matter for the broadcasters.”

McBennett explained why he initially put out his statement on the matter and his hope for greater understanding of the factors that influence coverage decisions.

“What you saw at the weekend was a convergence of a couple of things, in the sense that Congress put the calendar debate, if there ever was a debate, to bed, and I don’t think there ever should have been a debate over the split season.

“I think the split season and a condensed season have always been mixed up, and mashed through each other, but the calendar discussion is dead.

“You also have a continuous outcry, on an ongoing basis about why isn’t this game on, why isn’t that game on? Galway-Roscommon, Meath against Cork, etc.

“I think Tom Ryan has been very clear about this on an annual basis. There are four pillars on which the GAA media strategy is based. Number one is the commercial value of their rights, which is money.

“Number two is eyeballs on their games. Number three is the balance between attendance and coverage. And number four then is the affinity and affection for the Irish language.

“I think there needs to be a clear understanding going forward among all stakeholders as to what is possible, what is feasible, what are the factors that are at play.

“Ultimately so that it’s clear and people have a clear understanding as to just how much GAA coverage is available, because the truth is, there’s more than ever.”

McBennett also insisted Allianz continuing to hold the naming rights for the station’s Sunday night league highlights show is part of RTÉ honouring their contract.

“The team and the production team had asked questions around what was the nature of the contract between the GAA and RTÉ, and the contract is between the GAA and RTÉ.

“We’ve been very clear on this. We honour contracts, and within the contract, the naming rights of the programme are within the GAA contract, straightforward.

“It’s part of our contract. So we signed a contract in good faith and we continue to honour that contract.

“What problems you may have with Allianz are separate from the contractual arrangement and agreement that you enter into in good faith, and you respect contracts and you honor contracts.

“And the day you start stepping away from contracts, you’re in trouble.”

*****