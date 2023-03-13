11 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA schedule

A PACKED SCHEDULE of live TV and streaming action awaits GAA fans for the upcoming St Patrick’s Day weekend.

Friday sees four games covered live with the Hogan Cup and Croke Cup finals from Croke Park, along with two games in Division 1 of the ladies football league.

Then on Saturday there are three league football ties – Meath hosting Dublin, Armagh facing Galway and Kerry meeting Roscommon.

Finally in Sunday’s league action there are three football encounters – Derry v Clare, Monaghan v Tyrone and Donegal v Mayo – along with the hurling clash of Kilkenny and Waterford.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Friday

1pm: Summerhill College (Sligo) v Omagh CBS (Tyrone), Croke Park – Hogan Cup senior football final – TG4 YouTube.

2pm: Donegal v Dublin, Letterkenny – Lidl NFL Division 1 - TG4.

3pm: St Kieran’s (Kilkenny) v Presentation Athenry (Galway), Croke Park – Croke Cup senior hurling final - TG4 YouTube.

4pm: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn – Lidl NFL Division 1 - TG4.

Saturday

Allianz Football Leagues

3pm: Meath v Dublin, Páirc Tailteann – Division 2 - RTÉ 2.

5pm: Armagh v Galway, Athletic Grounds – Division 1 - RTÉ 2.

7.30pm: Kerry v Roscommon, Austin Stack Park – Division 1 - TG4.

Sunday

Allianz Leagues

1pm: Derry v Clare, Owenbeg – Division 2 football - BBC iPlayer

1.45pm: Monaghan v Tyrone, Clones – Division 1 football - TG4.

1.45pm: Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park – Division 1 hurling - TG4 app.

3.45pm: Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey – Division 1 football - TG4.

