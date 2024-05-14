11 senior and U20 games live across this week's GAA TV-streaming schedule

THERE ARE 11 games being shown live on TV and streaming services across the senior and U20 GAA, ladies football and camogie championships this week.
RTÉ have a Munster senior hurling double-header on Sunday, as Clare and Waterford, and Tipperary and Cork, face off amidst another jam-packed weekend.
TG4 will show the Leinster U20 hurling semi-final meeting of Dublin and Galway tomorrow night, along with the All-Ireland U20 football final on Sunday.
The Munster (Cork v Kerry) and Ulster (Donegal v Armagh) senior ladies football deciders will both be on their Youtube channel, too.
There are four games on GAAGO: the highly-anticipated All-Ireland SFC clashes of Galway and Derry, and Kerry and Monaghan; the Leinster SHC showdown between Dublin and Kilkenny; and Wicklow and Laois’ duel in the Tailteann Cup.
And Clubber will have live coverage of the Munster senior camogie showpiece, as Kilkenny and Dublin do battle.
It’s gearing up to be a busy one.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store over the coming days:
*****
Wednesday 15 May
Leinster U20 hurling semi-finals
Offaly v Kilkenny, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 7pm.
Dublin v Galway, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm - TG4.
(Deferred coverage of Offaly v Kilkenny on TG4 at 11pm)
*****
Friday 17 May
Munster U20 hurling semi-final
Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 6.45pm.
(Deferred coverage on TG4 at 9.35pm)
Connacht minor football semi-finals
Roscommon v Galway, Tuam Stadium, 7pm.
Sligo v Leitrim, Ballinamore, 7pm.
*****
Saturday 18 May
All-Ireland senior football championship
Kerry v Monaghan, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 3pm - GAAGO.
Mayo v Cavan, Hastings Insurance McHale Park, Castlebar, 5pm.
Galway v Derry, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5.30pm - GAAGO.
Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 6pm.
Tailteann Cup
Tipperary v Sligo, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm.
Carlow v Fermanagh, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm.
Limerick v Offaly, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 3pm.
Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4pm.
Waterford v Kildare, Fraher Field, 5pm.
London v Down, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 6pm.
Munster senior ladies football final
Cork v Kerry, Mallow, 4pm - Spórt TG4 Youtube.
All-Ireland U20B football championship final
Westmeath v Down, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2.15pm.
All-Ireland minor football championship
Meath v Down, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.
Westmeath v Carlow, Rochfortbridge, 2pm.
Offaly v Waterford, Faithful Fields, 2pm.
Limerick v Fermanagh, Connacht GAA Centre, 2pm.
Laois v Antrim, Páirc Baile Fiach, 2pm.
Ulster minor football semi-finals
Donegal v Armagh, Ballyshannon, 12pm.
Derry v Tyrone, Owenbeg, 12pm.
Leinster senior hurling championship
Antrim v Galway, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.
Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 6pm – GAAGO.
Joe McDonagh Cup
Laois v Down, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.
Westmeath v Meath, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 6pm.
Christy Ring Cup
London v Kildare, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.
Sligo v Derry, Markievicz Park, 1pm.
Tyrone v Wicklow, Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore, 1pm.
Nickey Rackard Cup
Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm.
Armagh v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 2pm.
Louth v Donegal, Páirc Naomh Brid, Dowdallshill, 2pm.
Lory Meagher Cup
Leitrim v Cavan, Shane McGettigan Park, Drumshambo, 1pm.
Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm.
Warwickshire v Lancashire, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2pm.
Leinster senior camogie final
Kilkenny v Dublin, Glenisk O’Conor Park, Tullamore, 4pm.
Leinster minor hurling semi-final
Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 1pm.
*****
Sunday 19 May
Munster senior hurling championship
Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm – RTÉ 2.
Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm – RTÉ 2.
Leinster senior hurling championship
Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm.
Tailteann Cup
Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.30pm.
Wicklow v Laois, Aughrim, 3pm – GAAGO.
All-Ireland U20 football final
Tyrone v Kerry, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm – TG4.
Joe McDonagh Cup
Offaly v Carlow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm.
Munster senior camogie final
Waterford v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.45pm – Clubber.
Ulster senior ladies football final
Armagh v Donegal, Clones, 3.30pm – Spórt TG4 Youtube.
Leinster minor hurling semi-finals
Kilkenny v Galway, Faithful Fields, 4pm.