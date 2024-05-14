11 senior and U20 games live across this week's GAA TV-streaming schedule

THERE ARE 11 games being shown live on TV and streaming services across the senior and U20 GAA, ladies football and camogie championships this week.

RTÉ have a Munster senior hurling double-header on Sunday, as Clare and Waterford, and Tipperary and Cork, face off amidst another jam-packed weekend.

TG4 will show the Leinster U20 hurling semi-final meeting of Dublin and Galway tomorrow night, along with the All-Ireland U20 football final on Sunday.

The Munster (Cork v Kerry) and Ulster (Donegal v Armagh) senior ladies football deciders will both be on their Youtube channel, too.

There are four games on GAAGO: the highly-anticipated All-Ireland SFC clashes of Galway and Derry, and Kerry and Monaghan; the Leinster SHC showdown between Dublin and Kilkenny; and Wicklow and Laois’ duel in the Tailteann Cup.

And Clubber will have live coverage of the Munster senior camogie showpiece, as Kilkenny and Dublin do battle.

It’s gearing up to be a busy one.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store over the coming days:

Wednesday 15 May

Leinster U20 hurling semi-finals

Offaly v Kilkenny, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 7pm.

Dublin v Galway, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm - TG4.

(Deferred coverage of Offaly v Kilkenny on TG4 at 11pm)

Friday 17 May

Munster U20 hurling semi-final

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 6.45pm.

(Deferred coverage on TG4 at 9.35pm)

Connacht minor football semi-finals

Roscommon v Galway, Tuam Stadium, 7pm.

Sligo v Leitrim, Ballinamore, 7pm.

Saturday 18 May

All-Ireland senior football championship

Kerry v Monaghan, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 3pm - GAAGO.

Mayo v Cavan, Hastings Insurance McHale Park, Castlebar, 5pm.

Galway v Derry, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5.30pm - GAAGO.

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 6pm.

Tailteann Cup

Tipperary v Sligo, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm.

Carlow v Fermanagh, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm.

Limerick v Offaly, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 3pm.

Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4pm.

Waterford v Kildare, Fraher Field, 5pm.

London v Down, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 6pm.

Munster senior ladies football final

Cork v Kerry, Mallow, 4pm - Spórt TG4 Youtube.

All-Ireland U20B football championship final

Westmeath v Down, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2.15pm.

All-Ireland minor football championship

Meath v Down, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.

Westmeath v Carlow, Rochfortbridge, 2pm.

Offaly v Waterford, Faithful Fields, 2pm.

Limerick v Fermanagh, Connacht GAA Centre, 2pm.

Laois v Antrim, Páirc Baile Fiach, 2pm.

Ulster minor football semi-finals

Donegal v Armagh, Ballyshannon, 12pm.

Derry v Tyrone, Owenbeg, 12pm.

Leinster senior hurling championship

Antrim v Galway, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.

Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 6pm – GAAGO.

Joe McDonagh Cup

Laois v Down, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.

Westmeath v Meath, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 6pm.

Christy Ring Cup

London v Kildare, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

Sligo v Derry, Markievicz Park, 1pm.

Tyrone v Wicklow, Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore, 1pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm.

Armagh v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 2pm.

Louth v Donegal, Páirc Naomh Brid, Dowdallshill, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup

Leitrim v Cavan, Shane McGettigan Park, Drumshambo, 1pm.

Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm.

Warwickshire v Lancashire, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2pm.

Leinster senior camogie final

Kilkenny v Dublin, Glenisk O’Conor Park, Tullamore, 4pm.

Leinster minor hurling semi-final

Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 1pm.

Sunday 19 May

Munster senior hurling championship

Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm – RTÉ 2.

Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm – RTÉ 2.

Leinster senior hurling championship

Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm.

Tailteann Cup

Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.30pm.

Wicklow v Laois, Aughrim, 3pm – GAAGO.

All-Ireland U20 football final

Tyrone v Kerry, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm – TG4.

Joe McDonagh Cup

Offaly v Carlow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm.

Munster senior camogie final

Waterford v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.45pm – Clubber.

Ulster senior ladies football final

Armagh v Donegal, Clones, 3.30pm – Spórt TG4 Youtube.

Leinster minor hurling semi-finals

Kilkenny v Galway, Faithful Fields, 4pm.