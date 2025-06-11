Five counties have players included in GAA U20 football team of the year

FIVE COUNTIES HAVE players included in the Dalata Hotel Group GAA U20 Football Team of the Year.

Champions Tyrone lead the way with six players honoured for their exploits in this year’s championship.

There are four players from beaten finalists and Leinster winners Louth included, along with two from Connacht champions Mayo and two from Ulster beaten finalists Donegal. Kerry’s Tomás Kennedy represents the Munster kingpins.

Tyrone’s Eoin McElholm was singled out as the best player as he earned the Footballer of the Year honour.

Dalata Hotel Group GAA U20 Football Team of the Year

1. Conan McGarvey (Tyrone)

2. Pádraic Tinnelly (Louth)

3. Joey Clarke (Tyrone)

4. Caolan Donnelly (Tyrone)

5. Tadhg McDonnell (Louth)

6. Callum Daly (Tyrone)

7. Hugh O’Loughlin (Mayo)

8. Seán Callaghan (Louth)

9. James Maguire (Louth)

10. Kevin Muldoon (Donegal)

11. Eoin McElholm (Tyrone)

12. Seanán Carr (Donegal)

13. Ruairí McCullagh (Tyrone)

14. Tomás Kennedy (Kerry)

15. Darragh Beirne (Mayo)

*****