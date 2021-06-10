BE PART OF THE TEAM

'It would be disappointing to see them going down after all the hard work Kieran McGeeney has done'

Marc Ó Sé discusses Armagh’s relegation battle in this week’s episode of The42 GAA Weekly.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 6:14 PM
33 minutes ago
Armagh stand for the national anthem before their tie against Monaghan.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ARMAGH ENTER A fight to retain their Division 1 status as they clash with Roscommon in the relegation play-off on Sunday at the Athletic Grounds.

Having led the Orchard to their first season in the top flight since 2012, Kieran McGeeney will be reluctant to make it a brief visit. 

They enjoyed a four-point win over Monaghan and drew with Donegal, with exposure to the top sides in the country expected the stand to Armagh ahead of the Ulster championship. 

On this week’s episode of The42 GAA Weekly, Kerry legend Marc Ó Sé says he believes McGeeney’s men are “not far off being a very good team.”

“I always say in the National League, you look at the top eight teams in the top division,” he said. “For me, there’s a gulf there. I think there’s a top six, even a top four and the rest of them are a good bit off that. 

“I was lucky enough to go the Armagh-Donegal match. Watching Armagh closely and what they’ve brought to them, Ciaran McKeever, Kieran Donaghy and Kieran McGeeney, in particular. 

“I’ve been watching him closely [since he went to] Kildare. The influence he has on this Armagh team is unbelievable and the players he has at his disposal.

Ó Sé added: “The one thing I noticed was the chemistry between the O’Neill brothers, Rian and Oisin. Anytime Rian got the ball, the first thing he wanted to do was put that ball straight into Oisin.

“You’ve players like Niall Grimley in midfield and I think they’re not far off being a very good team once the emphasis is on putting quick ball into the full-forward line.

“Rian and Oisin, these guys are serious talents. Stefan Campbell, who was poor the week previous to that, had a hand in 1-8 or 1-9 in that game against Donegal which is phenomenal. Kieran has moulded a fantastic group of players here.

“[They're] taking on Roscommon the next day in a relegation battle, which is disappointing. But the only thing is it’s a home venue for them and we’ve seen Roscommon’s over reliance on Enda Smith.

“If Armagh have their homework done here it’s a great opportunity to avoid the drop. It would be disappointing to see them going down after seeing all the hard work Kieran McGeeney has done.” 

Kevin O'Brien
