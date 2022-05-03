Membership : Access or Sign Up
Are Tyrone suffering an All-Ireland hangover?

‘Last year, the hunger levels were just frightening,’ says Marc Ó Sé.

Tyrone players during the parade before playing Derry.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

TYRONE’S TAME ULSTER SFC exit to Derry suggests they’re a long way off the side that lifted the county’s fourth Sam Maguire last year. 

Having seen a number of players leave the panel during the off-season, Tyrone’s poor disciplinary record and the nature of their 11-point defeat on Sunday raised serious questions about their ability to retain the All-Ireland for the first time in there history. 

Are they in the midst of an All-Ireland hangover or simply lacking the appetite after last year’s glorious victory?

“I would put a lot of that down to a lack of hunger,” said Marc Ó Sé on the latest episode of The42 GAA Weekly.

“Last year, the hunger levels were just frightening. The ill-discipline that for me is being tuned in, it’s being focused.

“I’ll give you another example, the backdoor cut where Peter Harte was caught and he gave away the penalty – that’s poor defending. You would never associate Peter Harte with poor defending.

“The man is outside him, he gives a glance back. It’s happening whole sale now this backdoor cut. I was very disappointed with his defending. It’s a lack of concentration and discipline. If that’s defined as a hangover I would agree with that.

“You have to add in the fact they’ve lost seven players from last year’s panel. That is huge. When you’re training, those fellas were coming in, the likes of Tiernan McCann and Ronan O’Neill, for games.

“You can’t call on those guys now so the quality of trainings aren’t going to be as good. Now they can still turn things around.”

