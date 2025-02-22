Three first-half goals and Beggan two-pointers help Monaghan beat Cork

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 2 Football

Monaghan 3-16 Cork 1-15

Division 3 Football

Antrim 4-16 Leitrim 1-11

Kildare v Laois, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 7pm.

Division 4 Football

Tipperary v London, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 5pm.

Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 6pm.

Division 2 Hurling

Derry 0-17 Kildare 2-25

Hogan Cup Senior A Football Semi-Finals

St Colman’s Claremorris 4-4 Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar 1-7

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee v St Patrick’s Maghera — postponed.

MONAGHAN RETURNED TO winning ways in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League, powering to a 3-16 to 1-15 win over Cork.

Three first-half goals sent the hosts on their way to a seven-point victory in Inniskeen, as they bounced back from last weekend’s defeat to Roscommon.

Goalkeeper Rory Beggan was also influential, scoring three two-pointers as the Farney county reinvigorated their promotion push with their third win in four games.

Jack McCarron raised the game’s first green flag from the penalty spot after eight minutes, and further goals from Stephen O’Hanlon and Ryan Wylie after 18 and 26 minutes put Monaghan 10 points ahead.

They took a wind-assisted 3-5 to 0-5 lead into the break, and saw the win out thereafter with Beggan to the fore.

Mark Cronin did score a second-half penalty for Cork, but six points was as close as they came as Colm O’Callaghan was sent-off after being shown two yellow cards.

In Division 3, Antrim hit four first-half goals as they scored a 4-16 to 1-11 win over Leitrim at Corrigan Park, Belfast.

Marc Jordan (two), Dominic McEnhill (penalty) and Fionn Nagle were all on target as the Saffron picked up their second victory. Riordan O’Rourke scored Leitrim’s goal late on, but they remain rooted to the bottom of the table with zero points.

Elsewhere this afternoon, Kildare defeated Derry in Division 2 of the Allianz Hurling League, and St Colman’s Claremorris booked their place in the Hogan Cup Senior A Football final.

Meanwhile, the GAA have confirmed that tomorrow’s Division 3 football league meeting between Sligo and Clare, and the Division 4 clash of Wexford and Wicklow, have been postponed following pitch inspections at Markievicz Park and Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Tyrone and Kerry’s Division 1 football showdown has been moved to Pomeroy, while Fermanagh-Offaly (Division 3 football) and Louth-Leitrim (Division 4 hurling) have also seen venue switches, to St Josephs GAA, Ederney, and Darver respectively.