Galway man Gabriel Dossen secures European medal as he advances to semis

GALWAY MIDDLEWEIGHT GABRIEL Dossen secured at least a European Championships bronze medal and guaranteed himself €25,000 in Sport Ireland funding next year after booking his place in the semi-finals of the 75kg bracket in Yerevan, Armenia.

The stylish southpaw edged past an excellent Norwegian in the shape of Mindaugas Gedminas on a 4-1 split decision to advance to the last four of what is his first major international tournament as a senior.

It caps a remarkable couple of weeks for his club, Olympic BC Galway, who also boast among their ranks the newly crowned women’s light-middleweight (70kg) world champion Lisa O’Rourke, a Roscommon native.

🚨Men's European Championship result



#TeamIreland 75kg Gabriel Dossen is through to the semi finals, with at least a 🥉, following a 4-1 win over Norway pic.twitter.com/A9elBq6v4w — IABA (@IABABOXING) May 27, 2022

The rapid-fisted Dossen landed the more eye-catching and harder shots over three tightly contested rounds and never relinquished control of the bout, forcing a standing eight-count of the desperate Scandinavian in the third.

Afterwards, he made the gesture of sitting on the bottom rope in order to let his opponent depart the ring first. The pair enjoyed a pleasant-looking conversation, saluting each other, as Dossen progressed and the impressive Gedminas exited stage left empty-handed.

Dossen has long been touted as one of Irish amateur boxing’s leading talents, winning back-to-back European Youth bronze medals in 2016 and 2017. He won his first national Elite title in 2019 but later missed out on the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers with a knee injury.

The 22-year-old will box on Sunday for a place in the final.

Belfast bantamweight Dylan Eagleson fights his 54kg quarter-final at around 3:45 this afternoon and will seek to ensure a young and inexperienced Irish team leave the tournament with two medals.

Earlier on Friday, England’s Kiaran MacDonald 4-1 bested Dublin’s Seán Mari on a 4-1 split in their 51kg quarter, while Dundalk man Rickey Nesbitt competed gamely with Bulgaria’s European U22 bronze medallist Ergyuna Sebahtin but lost out on a unanimous decision. At 60kg, meanwhile, Belfast’s JP Hale was seen off 4-1 by relentless Georgian Artyush Gomtsayan.