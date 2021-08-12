Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 12 August 2021
Gaby Lewis becomes first Irish female cricketer to join The Hundred

Lewis joins Paul Stirling at the Southern Brave for the remainder of the tournament.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 4:06 PM
Lewis: "It’s a great chance to be around, and learn from, some of the best in the world."
Image: Oisin Keniry
Lewis: "It’s a great chance to be around, and learn from, some of the best in the world."
Image: Oisin Keniry

IRELAND’S GABY LEWIS will join the Southern Brave for the remainder of The Hundred cricket tournament this summer.

Lewis, 20, becomes the second Irish international — and first female — to take part in the new competition, joining the same franchise as men’s star Paul Stirling.

Lewis will replace India’s Smriti Mandhana, who has withdrawn from the remainder of the competition due to personal reasons.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait to get over there,” Lewis said.

“It’s a great chance to be around, and learn from, some of the best in the world, and I want to thank the Southern Brave for giving me the opportunity.

“I have been following the The Hundred as much as I can – it’s been a great competition so far, and it’s great to see all the young kids, especially girls, at all the games. To be a part of it will be a great experience.”

The Southern Brave have won six of their seven matches so far to qualify for The Hundred final on 21 August.

Their final round-robin match takes place on Monday at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl as part of a double-header against the Oval Invincibles.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

