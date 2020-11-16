BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 9°C Monday 16 November 2020
Limerick and Cork to host hurling quarter-finals as GAA finalise next weekend's schedule

Tipperary and Galway are heading to the LIT Gaelic Grounds while Clare will meet Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 16 Nov 2020, 12:29 PM
1 hour ago 3,002 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5268599
Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the meeting of Clare and Waterford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the meeting of Clare and Waterford.
Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the meeting of Clare and Waterford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LIT GAELIC GROUNDS and Páirc Uí Chaoimh have been announced as the venues for next Saturday’s All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals.

Galway and Tipperary will face off at the Limerick venue at 1.15pm with the game live on RTÉ 2 while Waterford take on Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 3.45pm, a match that will be shown on Sky Sports Mix.

This morning’s quarter-final draw produced those pairings with the winners set to advance to the All-Ireland semi-final ties on the weekend of 28-29 November.

There are also football finals on next weekend in Leinster, Munster and Ulster along with Round 4 games in the Joe McDonagh Cup while Croke Park will host the Nicky Rackard Cup and Christy Ring Cup finals next Sunday.

The referees for those games will be finalised later on today, here’s the full list of fixtures that are in store.

Gaelic Grounds will stage the clash between Limerick and Tipperary.

Saturday 21 November

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

  • Galway v Tipperary, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 1.15pm – RTÉ 2.
  • Waterford v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm – Sky Sports Mix.

Leinster SFC final

  • Dublin v Meath, Croke Park, 7pm – RTÉ 2.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4

  • Meath v Westmeath, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1pm.
  • Kerry v Carlow, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1.30pm.

Sunday 22 November

Munster SFC final

  • Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm – RTÉ 2.

Ulster SFC final

  • Cavan v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, Armagh 4pm – RTÉ 2.

Christy Ring Cup final

  • Down v Kildare, Croke Park, 4pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Nicky Rackard Cup final

  • Donegal v Mayo, 1.30pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

