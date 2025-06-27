Galway and Armagh announce sides for All-Ireland quarter-finals

PADRAIC JOYCE AND Kieran McGeeney have named their respective Galway and Armagh teams for this weekend’s All-Ireland senior quarter-finals.

Galway’s team is unchanged from last Sunday’s victory over Down with Conor Flaherty again named in goal and Shane Walsh, who departed with an injury in Newry, selected at full-forward.

Jack Glynn, Peter Cooke, Johnny Heaney, and Damien Comer front a strong list of substitutes for the game against Meath on Sunday, (1.45pm, RTÉ 2).

Armagh are back in action on Sunday when they face Kerry, (4pm, RTÉ 2), for the first time since their round-robin loss against Galway two weeks ago, having already secured top spot before that game.

Ben Crealey, Rory Grugan, and Oisín Conaty all return to the starting line-up, while Cian McConville, Jason Duffy, and Conor Turbitt are named on the bench.

Monaghan have named Jack McCarron and Gavin McPhillips to start for tomorrow’s qurter-final against Donegal, (4pm, GAA+).

Killian Lavelle and Stephen Mooney move to the bench, while Gary Mohan is a notable inclusion amongst the replacements.

Galway

1. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Seán Fitzgerald (Bhearna), 4. Liam Silke (Corofin)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn – captain), 7. Cian Hernon (Bhearna)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

10. Cein Darcy (Ballyboden St-Enda’s), 11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Matthew Thompson (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

Subs

16. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

17. Jack Flynn (Claregalway)

18. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

19. Séan Ó Maoilchiaráin (Oileáin Árann)

20. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

21. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

22. Peter Cooke (Maigh Cuilinn)

23. Sam O’Neill (St James)

24. Tomo Culhane (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

25. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

26. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

Armagh

1. Ethan Rafferty (Grange)

2. Paddy Burns (Burren), 3. Barry McCambridge (Clann Eireann), 4. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan)

5. Ross McQuillan (Cullyhanna), 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Éireann), 7. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge)

8. Niall Grimley (Madden), 9. Ben Crealey (Maghery)

10. Darragh McMullen (Madden), 11. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab), 12. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps),

13. Oisin Conaty (Tir na nÓg), 14. Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s), 15. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers)

Subs

16. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppen)

17. Greg McCabe (Shane O’Neills)

18. Aaron McKay (Dromintee)

19. Aidan Forker (Maghery)

20. Connaire Mackin (Shane O’Neills)

21. Shane McPartlan (Claan na Gael)

22. Conor Turbitt (Clann Éireann)

23. Cian McConville (Crossmaglen Rangers)

24. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna)

25. Tomás McCormack (Annaghmore)

26. Calllum O’Neill (Belleek)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay), 3. Kieran Duffy (Latton), 4. Dylan Byrne (Magheracloone)

5. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown), 6. Dessie Ward (Ballybay), 7. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

8. Mícheál McCarville (Scotstown). 9. Gavin McPhillips (Scotstown)

10. Aaron Carey (Clontibret), 11. Mícheál Bannigan (Aughnamullen), 12. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

13. Jack McCarron (Scotstown), 14. Andrew Woods (Inniskeen), 15. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross)

Subs

16. Kian Mulligan (Latton)

17. Ronan Boyle (Truagh)

18. Louis Kelly (Truagh)

19. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

20. Gary Mohan (Truagh)

21. Ciaran McNulty (Inniskeen)

22. Jason Irwin (Oram)

23. Killian Lavelle (Clontibret)

24. Stephen Mooney (Cremartin)

25. David Garland (Donaghmoyne)

26. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)

