10-man Galway hang on at Cork City as First Division title picture remains the same

Cork City 0

Galway United 0

THE FIRST DIVISION title picture remains the same — albeit there is now a game less to play — as 10-man Galway United held league leaders Cork City to a scoreless draw at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

Ed McCarthy was shown a red card in the 15th minute but Galway did enough to hang on for a share of the spoils which means they still remain one point behind City in the push for automatic promotion, although the Leesiders have a game in hand.

Despite its billing as being a crucial top-of-the-table clash in the race for the title and promotion — it was also played in front of a potentially record-breaking First Division crowd of 6,393 — the first half wasn’t the most exciting of spectacles.

Galway settled into the game quicker than their rivals and they went close to taking the lead with eight minutes on the clock.

But after racing onto Stephen Walsh’s tame hit, Rob Manley — a goalscorer on his debut last time out in their win over Cobh Ramblers — saw his strike stopped at his feet by the alert David Harrington.

The visitors’ momentum was abruptly halted with a quarter of an hour gone as they were reduced to ten men when Ed McCarthy was shown a straight red card for a cynical kick on Cian Bargary as he looked to race clear.

But a combination of factors including Galway sitting deeper, City being too slow in possession and three enforced substitutions due to Ally Gilchrist, David Harrington, and Josh Honohan suffering knocks ensured a tame first period remained 0-0 at the interval.

City had used all five of their subs by the 55th minute — including Louis Britton making his debut — but despite now controlling possession, their only attempts at goal were a long-range hit from Cian Bargary and a header at the near post by Cian Murphy which were both easily saved by keeper Conor Kearns.

But led by the brilliant Conor McCormack, Galway continued to battle and Stephen Walsh forced Jimmy Corcoran into a great save with a close-range header before McCormack saw his corner crash against the bar and Walsh saw an ambitious overhead kick blocked on its way towards the net.

City finally showed some urgency in the closing stages and they almost snatched a sensational winner late on but Coffey, Bargary, and Murphy all sent shots wide before Aaron Bolger’s cross needed to be tipped over by a retreating Kearns deep into injury time as Galway hung on for a share of the spoils.

CORK CITY: David Harrington (Jimmy Corcoran 43); Jonas Hakkinen, Ally Gilchrist (Matt Srbely 23), Josh Honohan (Dylan McGlade 43); Cian Bargary, Cian Coleman, Matt Healy (Barry Coffey 55), Aaron Bolger, Kevin O’Connor; Ruairí Keating (Louis Britton 55), Cian Murphy.

GALWAY UNITED: Conor Kearns; Conor O’Keeffe, James Finnerty, Charlie Lyons; Max Hemmings, David Hurley (Gary Boylan 89), Manu Dimas (Diego Portilla 43), Conor McCormack, Ed McCarthy; Stephen Walsh, Rob Manley (Wilson Waweru 66).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

