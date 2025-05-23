Former player comes back to haunt Cork as Galway prevail

Galway United 2

Cork City 1

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

AFTER A torrid time with injury, club captain Conor McCormack, a former league winner with Cork, had a magic moment late on to decide a drab game in Galway.

His hit and the turn of pace had John Caulfield barrelling down the touchline to embrace his protégé, and it saved this night from obscurity.

The weather, the context and a subdued crowd of 1,742 meant it was a tentative start in

Eamonn Deacy Park. Milan Mbeng provided the first moment of quality, breaking free on the right, cutting in and drilling dangerously across the face of the goal.

Djenairo Daniels found space to drive into, but also failed to threaten Evan Watts. Cathal O’Sullivan was bright on the right flank, but otherwise, there was little to recommend a tepid first half.

Moses Dyer drew a ripple of applause when he pounced on a loose ball in the box in the 38th minute.

Tein Troost was untroubled then, but did make a save from Garry Buckley on the stroke of half-time after a set-piece finally threatened for the home team.

The main moment of a poor half happened at the end when a routine long ball befuddled

Garry Buckley. Cathal O’ Sullivan pounced, won the ball and went beyond Evan Watts but scuppered his shot with the goal at his mercy.

The game came to life in the second. Dyer’s class covered for a poor showing from his side, when he forced the opener. He showed skill but also got good fortune after controlling, running down the wing and shooting. The shot took deflections from Freddie Anderson and Joshua Fitzpatrick before nestling in the net.

There was fortune involved in the second as well. Referee Mark Houlihan controversially

penalised Jeannot Esua for a penalty on the edge of the box. Replays showed the Cameroonian with his arm tucked behind his back. Daniels was unmoved and gratefully dispatched the penalty to restore a parity they had at least deserved.

Pat Hickey and Greg Cunningham (twice) were both close as the game opened up, and United enjoyed their best spell. Sub McCormack pounced on a loose ball in the 85th minute to decide it and gain three crucial points.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Slevin, Buckley, Cunningham; Byrne, Borden (McCormack 68), Hurley (Walsh 82), McCarthy; Hickey, Dyer (Horgan 88)

Cork City: Troost; Mbeng, Anderson (Kiernan 58), Lyons, Crowley; O’ Sullivan, Murray, Shipton (Maguire 45), McLaughlin (Bolger 54), Fitzpatrick (Murray 90); Daniels

Ref: M Houlihan