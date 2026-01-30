More Stories
New Galway captain Darren Morrissey is out injured. Leah Scholes/INPHO
FreeHurling

Galway make two changes for Cork, Waterford's Walsh suspended for one game

New Tribe captain Darren Morrissey is out injured.
9.37am, 30 Jan 2026

MICHEÁL DONOGHUE HAS made two changes to his Galway senior hurling team for Saturday’s Division 1A clash against Cork at Pearse Stadium [7pm, TG4].

New captain Darren Morrissey is out injured while Tom Monaghan also drops to the bench following their opening night defeat to Tipperary.

Ronan Glennon comes into defence and 2025 All-Star Cathal Mannion starts at midfield.

Meanwhile, Waterford forward Seán Walsh has been handed a one-match suspension for his red card in last Sunday’s defeat to Cork.

Walsh was sent off late on at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh for “behaving in a way that is dangerous to an opponent” as the Rebels romped to victory.

The Fourmilewater clubman can appeal the decision made at last night’s hearing.

Waterford host Limerick at Walsh Park on Sunday.

Galway (v Cork)

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge), 3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 4. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)

5. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 6. Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore), 7. Daniel Loftus (Turloughmore)

8. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge — captain), 9. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

10. Darragh Neary (Castlegar), 11. Rory Burke (Oranmore-Maree), 12. John Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt)

13. Declan McLaughlin (Portumna), 14. Jason Rabbitte (Athenry), 15. Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge).

