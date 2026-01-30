The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Galway make two changes for Cork, Waterford's Walsh suspended for one game
MICHEÁL DONOGHUE HAS made two changes to his Galway senior hurling team for Saturday’s Division 1A clash against Cork at Pearse Stadium [7pm, TG4].
New captain Darren Morrissey is out injured while Tom Monaghan also drops to the bench following their opening night defeat to Tipperary.
Ronan Glennon comes into defence and 2025 All-Star Cathal Mannion starts at midfield.
Meanwhile, Waterford forward Seán Walsh has been handed a one-match suspension for his red card in last Sunday’s defeat to Cork.
Walsh was sent off late on at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh for “behaving in a way that is dangerous to an opponent” as the Rebels romped to victory.
The Fourmilewater clubman can appeal the decision made at last night’s hearing.
Waterford host Limerick at Walsh Park on Sunday.
Galway (v Cork)
1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)
2. Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge), 3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 4. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)
5. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 6. Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore), 7. Daniel Loftus (Turloughmore)
8. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge — captain), 9. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
10. Darragh Neary (Castlegar), 11. Rory Burke (Oranmore-Maree), 12. John Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt)
13. Declan McLaughlin (Portumna), 14. Jason Rabbitte (Athenry), 15. Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge).
GAA Hurling