Derry rally from nine points down to earn draw against Galway

Derry 0-16 (0-1-14)

Galway 1-13 (1-3-7)

Michael McMullan reports from Celtic Park

DERRY AND GALWAY had to be content with a draw at Celtic Park as the home side came back from nine points down at half-time.

The Oakleafers had a chance to win the game with the last attack only for John Daly’s block preventing Ethan Doherty from kicking the winner.

Lachlann Murray made huge impression with three points in a spirited second half performance. It earned Derry a vital point going into Saturday’s visit to Croke Park to take on the Dubs.

Shane McGuigan and Cillian Ó Curraoin (free) treaded points early on but it was Dylan McHugh who hit the net in the ninth minute. Conroy made the running with the Corofin man coming on the shoulder to scythe through to score, blasting to the net for a 1-1 to 0-1 lead.

Paul Cassidy did land three points for the Oaks but it was John Maher’s workrate that left Galway difficult to break down. The pick of the first half points for Derry was Cassidy effort after Ciaran McFaul thumped the ball forward. Shane Walsh kicked two two pointers to stretch the lead.

A John Daly pass opened up Derry with Matthew Tierney fouled by Conor Doherty on the edge of the penalty area. Referee Gough deemed it as a foul outside and Walsh tapped over.

Galway finished the half with a swift break upfield. Néill McNicholl left a shot short into ‘keeper Gleeson with Walsh throwing a dummy before kicking his side into a 1-10 to 0-4 interval lead.

Conor Glass won a free in the first attack after starting at full forward with McGuigan tapping over. Céin D’Arcy cancelled out the score before Derry almost found the net only for John Daly to deny Néill McNicholl who snaked inside.

McGuigan landed a two pointer from a free to make the score 1-11 to 0-8 before Murray took a hold of the game. He notched a score before making one for Shane McGuigan and when Conor Doherty assisted for a Glass point, the game was on the turn.

Both teams left shots short into the ‘keeper in an error ridden and frantic final quarter.

Shane Walsh hit back with a two-point free but it was Shane McGuigan’s last three scores that saved the day for Derry.

Ethan Doherty had the last chance but John Daly’s dive ensured Galway continued their unbeaten start.

Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan 0-8 (2ptf, 3f), Paul Cassidy, Lachlann Murray 0-3, Néill McNicholl and Conor Glass 0-1 each

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-8 (2 two pointers, 1 two point free, 1 free), Dylan McHugh 1-0, John Maher, Sam O’Neill, Cillian Ó Curraoin (free), Céin D’Arcy and Matthew Tierney 0-1 each

Derry

1 Néill McNicholl (Glenullin)

2 Diarmuid Baker (Steelstown), 3 Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 20 Martin Bradley (Ballinascreen)

5 Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 6 Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil), 7 Declan Cassidy (Bellaghy)

8 Conor Glass (Glen), 9 Anton Tohill (Swatragh)

10 Ciaran McFaul (Glen), 11 Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 12 Ethan Doherty (Glen)

13 Ben McCarron (Steelstown), 14 Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil) 15 Niall Toner (Lavey)

Subs:

22 Lachlann Murray (Desertmartin)( for McCarron (43)

4 Mark Doherty (Newbridge) for D Cassidy (51)

25 Cahir McMonagle (Steelstown) for Toner (59)

19 Paudi McGrogan (Newbridge) for Bradley (65)

Galway

1 Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales)

2 Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3 Sean Fitzgerald (Barna), 4 Liam Silke (Corofin)

5 Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6 John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 7 Sean Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

8 Paul Conroy (St James), 9 John Maher (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

10 Sam O’Neill (St James), 11 Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes), 12 Céin D’Arcy (Ballyboden)

13 Cillian Ó Curraoin (Micheal Breathnach), 14 Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 15 Finnian Ó Laoi (An Spideal)

Subs:

25 Robert Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra) for Ó Curraoin (43)

26 Johnny Heaney (Killannin) for Ó Laoi (49)

18 Kieran Molloy (Corofin) for O’Neill (55)

19 Daniel O’Flaherty for D’Arcy (61)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)