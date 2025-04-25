Dyer on the double as Galway beat high-flying Drogheda

Galway United 2

Drogheda United 1

FOUR GOALS IN five days for Moses Dyer have helped to catapult Galway United to another level.

His star turn in the second half, was only part of the story in what was a dramatic night in Eamonn Deacy Park. Both teams and the officials played their parts in a thriller.

After a couple of sluggish performances at home, Galway United started the game with an admirable intensity. David Hurley wasn’t far off with a couple of efforts, one from the kick-off. Moses Dyer got two big chances but, on both occasions, Luke Dennison pulled off impressive saves.

Advertisement

Drogheda settled after the onslaught, and Thomas Oluwa carved out a couple of chances, getting in behind the home rearguard. Conor Keeley was close too from a couple of set-pieces.

On the stroke of half-time, Darragh Markey latched on to a loose ball at the edge of the box and curled a cracker around Brendan Clarke.

It ended a fantastic first 45 that had ebbed and flowed and provided plenty of goalmouth action, both teams playing with directness and determination.

The pace dipped in the second, but the Tribesmen still had plenty of intent. Vince Borden had a half-volley crash off the post in the 53rd minute.

Douglas James Taylor flirted with a red card almost as soon as he was introduced. Another sub, Stephen Walsh made an immediate impact too.

He set up Dyer who crashed off the crossbar for what could have been his hat-trick on another night. Despite this profligacy, he became the league’s leading scorer with two in quick succession shortly after.

The first, a fine header, rewarded a brilliant ball from Jeannot Esua. The second owed much to the bravery of Walsh who won a flick-on in the box.

Drogheda pushed forward with gusto in the final 20 minutes and there were hairy moments for the home support to endure. Douglas James Taylor nearly grabbed an equaliser at the death but was denied by the woodwork. Warren Davis couldn’t turn in the rebound either, as the home team clung on to win a classic.