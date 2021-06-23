Dublin U20s outlast Galway to land long-awaited 2020 Leinster hurling title

Dublin 1-20

Galway 1-18

A TIMELY WIN for Dublin hurling in a cracking 2020 Leinster U20 final against Galway.

By the end of a breathless 60-odd minutes, Paul O’Brien’s men were the team left standing as they sealed a two-point victory to set-up an All-Ireland final clash against Cork next month.

It was Dublin’s first provincial title at the U20/21 grade since 2016 and offers a welcome boost to hurling in the capital after a testing few years at inter-county level.

In continuing the GAA’s long-standing tradition of playing championship finals outside of the year on the trophy, tonight’s decider took place over six months since the originally fixed date of 3 January.

It was a game that had everything – goals, penalty shouts, quality passing and late drama, with the teams level 11 times throughout.

Trailing by a point coming into the final five minutes, Dara Purcell popped up for two crucial scores for Dublin before three frees from sharpshooter Liam Murphy saw them home.

Murphy finished with 0-7 from frees while Dublin half-forward line of man of the match Lee Gannon, Micheal Murphy and Darach McBride clipped eight points between them and were highly influential in Tullamore.

Dublin's Alan Murphy and John Cooney of Galway. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

There were outstanding performances all over the field for both sides. Galway senior TJ Brennan manned the full-back line and made an outstanding block to deny Dublin a goal in the second-half.

Donal O’Shea, son of former Tipperary boss and current coach Eamon, was as accurate as ever and posted 0-7 from placed balls in addition to one from play. Mark Kennedy led the Galway scoring with six from play and can consider himself unfortunate to end up on the losing side.

188 days passed since both sides overcame their respective semi-finals a week before Christmas.

Dublin opened up their account on 21 October with a win over Antrim, with wins following over Offaly and Wexford in December before another lockdown took place.

Galway, meanwhile, accounted for Laois and Kilkenny on 11 and 18 December respectively.

Mark Sweeney’s ninth minute goal arrived after a wonderful run through the Galway rearguard to hand Dublin an early 1-2 to 0-3 lead.

Kennedy slotted over despite the presence of three defenders around him, and then a minute later drilled one over from midfield to reduce the gap to one.

Indeed it was Kennedy and O’Shea who kept the scoreboard moving for Galway in the early stages.

Cuala’s Murphy dropped over a booming free from inside his own half shortly after the first water break. Gannon’s second of the day, this one an effort from the left flank pushed Dublin three clear once again.

Galway’s goal arrived in the 20th minute from the stick of John Cooney, the son of former Galway All-Star Joe. The corner-forward had plenty of work to do after he collected searching cross field ball. He jinked around Tommy Linnane and batted into the net past Eddie Gibbons.

Dublin's Mark Sweeney celebrates scoring a goal. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

That brought the Tribesmen level, but frees from Murphy and goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons left Dublin two clear at the interval.

Kennedy started the second period on fire for Galway, stroking over after a neat pass from Ian McGlynn.

Darach McBride, younger brother of senior star Rian, finished off a good move with a point from the right sideline as Dublin responded immediately.

There was little to separate the teams during a rip-roaring second-half as they traded score for score. The Tribesmen moved two clear by the second water break with O’Shea accurate on frees and they appeared ready to push for home.

Brennan made a vital block to deny Murphy a goal in the 51st minute to keep Galway in front. As both teams ran in their subs, Galway had a goal chance but Fionn McDonagh was adjudged to have over carried the ball before he was brought down inside the area by McBride.

Gannon created space and drove one over from the midfield spot for the Sky Blues. At the far end, Kennedy was fouled and O’Shea popped over the close range free to push Galway ahead by 1-16 to 1-15 on 55 minutes.

Dara Purcell drew Dublin level and moments later sent them in front. Kennedy levelled matters for Galway, but Murphy’s free edged Dublin back in front.

As the game ticked into stoppage-time, Sky Blue sub Ciaran Foley was fouled by Eoin Lawless and Murphy extended the lead to two.

McDonagh reduced the gap to the minimum before Murphy’s final free of the day sealed it for Dublin.

#DUBvGAL Lán Ama



Gaillimh 1-18 (21)

Áth Cliath 1-20 (23)



Stair déanta ag @DubGAAOfficial lena 7ú corn Laighin buaite acu inniu!🏆



The dubs have beaten the Tribesmen for the first time in underage hurling history!💯



BEO ar @TG4TV

#HurlingToTheCore | #GAA | #Hurling@GAA_BEO pic.twitter.com/Ydtk44zOOt — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 23, 2021

Scorers for Dublin: Liam Murphy 0-7 (0-7f), Dara Purcell 0-4, Lee Gannon 0-4, Mark Sweeney 1-0, Micheal Murphy 0-2, Darach McBride 0-2 and Eddie Gibbons (0-1f) 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Donal O’Shea 0-8 (0-1 65, 0-6f), Mark Kennedy 0-6, John Cooney 1-0, Dylan Shaughnessy, Ian McGlynn, John Fleming and Fionn McDonagh 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. Tommy Linnane (Naomh Mearnog), 3. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s), 4. Alan Murphy (Lucan Sarsfields)

5. Edan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Kevin Burke (Na Fianna), 7. Iain Ó Heithir (Ballinteer St John’s)

8. Mark Sweeney (St Vincent’s), 9. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

10. Darach McBride (St Vincent’s), 11. Micheál Murphy (Na Fianna), 12. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcilles)

13. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. Kevin Desmond (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 15. Liam Murphy (Cuala)

Subs

Michael Conroy for Kinnane (33)

Donal Leavy for O Heither (45)

Luke McDwyer for O’Donnell (50)

Ciaran Foley for Desmond (52)

Billy Ryan for Power (64)

Galway

1. Darragh Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Eoin Lawless (Athenry), 3. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge – captain), 4. Jason O’Donoghue (Gort)

5. Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown), 6. Conor Flahery (Carnmore), 7. Dylan Shaughnessy (Loughrea)

8. Adam Brett (Killimordaly), 9. Ian McGlynn (Kilconieron)

10. Conor Walsh (Turloughmore), 11. Mark Kennedy (Clarinbridge), 12. Sean Neary (Castlegar)

13. John Cooney (Sarsfields), 14. John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt), 15. Donal O’Shea (Salthill Knocknacarra)

Subs

Fionn McDonagh for Brett (40)

Sean McDonagh for Cooney (48)

Oisin Salmon for O’Donoghue (58)

Referee: David Hughes (Kilkenny).