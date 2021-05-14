Hegarty and Lynch start for Limerick as several big names return for Tipperary

THE GALWAY SIDE to face All-Ireland champions Limerick on Sunday has been named.

Tribe boss Shane O’Neill makes four changes to the side from last weekend’s big win over Westmeath, as Padraic Mannion, Joseph Cooney, Adrian Tuohey and David Burke come into the team.

Out go Aidan Harte, Conor Cooney, Shane Cooney and Johnny Coen, with the latter two named on the bench. Joe Canning is also among the substitutes.

The Limerick side sees Cian Lynch and Geared Hegarty come into the team to make their first starts of the year, while youngster Cathal O’Neill is also given the nod by John Kiely.

Leaving Cert student O’Neill is making his senior debut for the Treaty.

The Tipperary team to face Cork has also been named as veterans Paudie Maher, Noel and John McGrath, plus John O’Dwyer make their seasonal debuts.

Galway (vs Limerick)

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

3. Gearoid McInerneny (Ornamore Maree)

4. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)

5. Adrian Tuohy (Beach)

6. Padraic Mannion (captain — Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

8. David Burke (St Thomas’)

9. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

11. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

12. Brian Connannon (Killimordaly)

13. Jarlath Mannion (Cappataggle)

14. Niall Burke (Oranmore Maree)

15. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

Limerick (vs Galway)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh)

9. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) (Captain

12. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

13. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Tipperary (vs Cork)

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

5. Paudie Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

6. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)

7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

9. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

15. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

