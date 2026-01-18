Galway strike late to deny Mayo FBD League title

Galway 2-12

Mayo 1-14

John Fallon reports from Tuam Stadium

GALWAY CAPTURED THE FBD League title for the 11th time when they struck for two late points after Mayo were guilty of technical breaches in stoppage time.

It was a cruel outcome for new Mayo manager Andy Moran whose side came from five points down in the final quarter to edge in front in the dying moments, only for old rivals Galway to respond and snatch it.

Galway led by 2-6 to 0-5 at the end of an opening half where they had the slight breeze behind them in front of a crowd of around 3,000 at Tuam Stadium.

Galway would have been further ahead had Mayo goalkeeper Jack Livingstone not produced a few good saves in a game where both sides fielded experimental line-ups ahead of their clash next Sunday in Pearse Stadium in the opening round of the national league.

Points from wing-back Fenton Kelly and Darragh Joyce eased Mayo into an early lead but once Cillian O Curraoin got Galway off the mark after ten minutes, they pushed on to open up a 2-5 to 0-4 lead after 25 minutes.

Oisin McDonagh got the opening goal after 18 minutes when he fisted home a Fionn McDonagh pass after a good delivery out the field from Jack O’Neill.

They hit the net again three minutes later when wing-back Brian Cogger, who had been involved in the build-up, finished a rebound after Livingstone had denied O’Currain and that helped them lead by seven at the break.

A two-pointer free from Cian McHale was part of a good start to the second half by Mayo which saw them cut the gap to a goal, with the sides then twice exchanged points for Galway to lead by 2-8 to 0-11 after 41 minutes.

But they took a five point lead into the final quarter when Rob Finnerty and Ciaran Mulhearn found the range for the Tribesmen.

A good two-pointer from the right by Jack Carney ignited a Mayo revival nine minutes from time as they again got the gap back to a goal.

They levelled four minutes from time when Adam Barrett slotted home a penalty after John McMonagle was fouled by Jack Glynn after a point effort from Fergal Boland came back off an upright.

And then they hit the front when Stephen Coen went forward to shoot a good point from the left to lead by 1-14 to 2-10 with three minutes left.

But then two breaches by Mayo were punished by Galway with Liam O Conghaile equalising before Finnerty tapped over a close range free in the fifth minute of added time to win the title.

Scorers for Galway: Oisin McDonagh 1-2 (0-2f), Brian Cogger 1-0, Ciaran Mulhearn 0-2 (1f), Rob Finnerty 0-2 (1f), Kieran Molloy 0-2 (1 2P), Shane McGrath 0-1, Fionn McDonagh 0-1, Liam O Conghaile 0-1, Cillian O Curraoin 0-1.

Scorers for Mayo: Cian McHale 0-5 (1 2PF), Adam Barrett 1-0, Jack Carney 0-2 (1 2P), Niall Hurley 0-1 (f), Darragh Joyce 0-1, Jack Livingstone 0-1, Fenton Kelly 0-1, Stephen Coen 0-1, Paul Towey 0-1, Fergal Boland 0-1.

Galway

1. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

2. Conor Carson (Corofin)

3. Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin (Oileáin Árann)

4. Michael Moughan (Maigh Cuilinn)

5. Cian Hernon (CP Bhearna na Forbacha)

6. Kieran Molloy (c) (Corofin)

7. Brian Cogger (Corofin)

8. Ryan Roche (Killannin)

9. Mattias Barrett (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir)

10. Shane McGrath (Dunmore MacHales)

11. Ciarán Mulhern (Mountbellew Moylough)

12. Jack O’Neill (St. James’)

13. Fionn McDonagh (Maigh Cuilinn)

14. Oisín McDonagh (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir)

15. Cillian Ó Curráoin (Mícheál Breathnach)

Subs:

20. Shay McGlinchey (Tuam Stars) for Barrett (29)

25. Robert Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra) for O Curraoin (29)

19. Jack Glynn (Claregalway) for Ó Maoilchiaráin (38)

24. Charlie Power (Salthill Knocknacarra) for Roche (43)

17. Darragh Burke (Monivea Abbey) for Cogger (51)

21. Liam Ó Conghaile (An Spidéal) for McGrath (51)

22. Mikey Mulryan (Caltra) for F McDonagh (56)

26. Colm Costello (Dunmore MacHales) for O McDonagh (56)

Mayo

1. Jack Livingstone (Breaffy)

2. Liam Golden (Ballina Stephenites)

3. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

4. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Fenton Kelly (Davitts)

6. John MacMonagle (c) (Castlebar Mitchels)

7. Cathal Keaveney (Parke/Keelogues/Crimlin)

8. Darragh Joyce (Claremorris)

9. Dylan Thornton (Ballina Stephenites)

10. Diarmuid Duffy (Ballinrobe)

11. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

12. Nathan Moran (Hollymount/Carramore)

13. Cian McHale (Moy Davitts)

14. Kuba Callaghan (Ballaghaderreen)

15. Niall Hurley (Claremorris)

Subs:

26. Fergal Boland (Aghamore) for Thornton (29)

24. Paul Towey (Charlestown) for Callaghan (29)

17. Eoin McGreal (Garrymore) for Golden (half-time)

25. Tom Lydon (The Neale) for Hurley (half-time)

22. James Carr (Ardagh) for Duffy (41)

23. Adam Barrett (Kilmaine) for McHale (43)

18. Colm Lynch (Parke/Keelogues/Crimlin) for Keaveney (49)

Referee: Dermot Lyons (Roscommon).