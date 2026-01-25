Andy Moran makes winning Mayo start at Galway's expense

Galway 2-18

Mayo 3-18

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium

ANDY MORAN ENJOYED a winning start to his first league game in charge of Mayo as they scored a deserved victory over neighbours Galway in Salthill.

Galway paid the price for squandering several goal chances but they were chasing the game for long periods against their biggest rivals.

Mayo led by 1-12 to 0-9 at the end of a lively opening half where they made the most of what they created, hitting three two-pointers to Galway’s one.

Goalkeeper Robbie Hennelly landed two of those from frees while captain Ryan O’Donoghue gave the large Mayo following in the crowd of 11,515 plenty to cheer about when he hit a superb effort just before the break.

That was the third time in the half that Mayo punished Galway for stray passes out the field, having got off to a good start when they responded to an opening point from Daniel O’Flaherty by building a 0-6 to 0-2 lead after 12 minutes.

Hennelly got them off the mark with a two-pointer before Jordan Flynn, O’Donoghue, Jack Carney and Darragh Beirne hit the target playing against the slight breeze.

Rob Finnerty got his second point for Galway to cut the gap after 12 minutes having earlier driven a goal chance over the bar and points from Fionn McDonagh were followed by a return of three from Oisin McDonagh, including a good two-pointer to lead by 0-7 to 0-6 after 19 minutes.

But then Sam Callinan, David McBrien and Bob Tuohy combined to set up Aidan O’Shea and he maintained his composure to finish to the net from close range. A free from O’Donoghue made it 1-7 to 0-7 after 22 minutes.

The sides twice exchanged points but Mayo – after Galway’s Ciaran Mulhern hit the crossbar and Kieran Molloy flashed a goal chance over – finished the half strongly with another point from Flynn and then O’Donoghue’s two-pointer to lead by six at the break.

Fionn McDonagh pulled back a point for Galway on the restart but Mayo hit back with Hennelly’s third two-pointer and one from O’Donoghue before Darragh Beirne slotted low to the net after being set up by Jack Carney.

Points from Mulhern and Fionn McDonagh were cancelled by a two-pointer free from O’Donoghue made it 2-17 to 0-12 after 49 minutes.

Galway mounted a comeback and hit 1-4 without reply, with Shane McGrath shooting to the net before goalkeeper Hennelly denied Daniel O’Flaherty after Mulhern had flashed an effort across goal.

That got the gap down to four points with eleven minutes remaining but Cian McHale extended Mayo’s lead after being set up by David McBrien.

Galway hit back and Fionn McDonagh took his tally to 1-4 when he slotted home a goal after a delivery from Mathias Barrett eight minutes from time.

But that was as close as Galway got and they finished with 14 men when Barrett was black-carded after Fergal Boland had pointed for Mayo.

Mulhern hit a two-pointer two minutes from time but Galway never looked like getting the goal they needed for a share of the spoils.

Scorers: Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue 0-7 (1 tpf, 1 tp), Robbie Hennelly 0-6 (3 2tpf), Darragh Beirne 1-1, Aidan O’Shea 1-0, Cian McHale 1-0, Jordan Flynn 0-2, Jack Carney 0-1, Fergal Boland 0-1.

Galway: Fionn McDonagh 1-4, Rob Finnerty 0-5 (1f), Shane McGrath 1-0, Ciaran Mulhern 0-3 (1 tpf), Oisin McDonagh 0-3 (1 tp), Finnian O Laoi 0-1, Kieran Molloy 0-1, Daniel O’Flaherty 0-1.

Mayo

1 Robbie Hennelly (Raheny)

2 Eoin McGreal (Garrymore)

18 Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

4 Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5 Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)

6 Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

7 Sean Morahan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8 Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels)

9 David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen)

10 Jack Carney (Ballintubber)

11 Ryan O Donoghue (C) (Belmullet)

12 Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13 Darragh Beirne (Claremorris)

14 Aidan O Shea (Breaffy)

15 Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

Subs:

20 Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels) for McGreal (17),

21 Conal Dawson (Westport) for Flynn (49)

25 Cian McHale (Moy Davitts) for Beirne (49)

26 James Carr (Ardagh) for Conroy (54)

24 Fergal Boland (Aghamore) for Plunkett (60)

Galway

1 Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2 Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane)

3 Seán Fitzgerald (Barna)

4 Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5 Finnian O Laoi (An Spideál)

6 Dylan McHugh (Corofin)

7 Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

8 Sean Kelly (Moycullen)

18 Cian Hernon (Barna)

10 Liam Silke (Corofin)

11 Ciaran Mulhern (Mountbellew-Moylough)

12 Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

13 Fionn McDonagh (Moycullen)

14 Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

15 Oisin McDonagh (Leitir Móir).

Subs

25 Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes) for O Laoi (31-36)

21 Mathias Barrett (Leitir Móir) for O Laoi (41)

Walsh for O McDonagh (45)

20 Shay McGlinchey (Tuam Stars) for Hernon (45)

23 Shane McGrath (Dunmore MacHales) for Molloy (49)

26 Liam O Conghaile (An Spidéal) for O’Flaherty (65)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).

