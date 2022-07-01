Galway captain Sean Kelly handed reprieve for All-Ireland semi-final

GALWAY CAPTAIN SEAN Kelly has been cleared to play in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Derry.
After a hearing tonight, Kelly had his one-match suspension overturned Galway GAA have confirmed.
The full-back was red carded in the wake of the brawl between Galway and Armagh before extra-time in last Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final.
Kelly was dismissed for ‘contributing to a melee’ but his appeal was successful, meaning he is free to line out against Derry on Saturday week.
