Friday 1 July 2022
Galway captain Sean Kelly handed reprieve for All-Ireland semi-final

Kelly’s one-game suspension has been overturned tonight.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 1 Jul 2022, 10:43 PM
43 minutes ago 2,518 Views 3 Comments
Galway’s Sean Kelly was sent-off against Armagh.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
GALWAY CAPTAIN SEAN Kelly has been cleared to play in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Derry. 

After a hearing tonight, Kelly had his one-match suspension overturned Galway GAA have confirmed.

The full-back was red carded in the wake of the brawl between Galway and Armagh before extra-time in last Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final. 

Kelly was dismissed for ‘contributing to a melee’ but his appeal was successful, meaning he is free to line out against Derry on Saturday week.

