This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland champions Corofin discover opponents to start Galway 8-in-a-row charge

The draws took place this evening.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 9:35 PM
35 minutes ago 836 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5015758
Corofin completed the All-Ireland three-in-a-row earlier this year.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Corofin completed the All-Ireland three-in-a-row earlier this year.
Corofin completed the All-Ireland three-in-a-row earlier this year.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

COROFIN WILL BEGIN their charge for a Galway eight-in-a-row with a Round 1 tie against Killannin, after the draw for the 2020 senior championship was completed tonight.

Both sides were drawn in Group 3 in a selection that also includes Claregalway, Barna, An Cheathrú Rua and St James.

There are three groups in the Galway senior championship, with 2019 finalists Tuam Stars going into Group 2 along with Milltown, Caherlistrane, Mícheál Breathnach, An Spidéal and Mountbellew/Moylough.

Oughterard, who were crowned All-Ireland intermediate champions this year after seeing off Monaghan’s Magheracloone Mitchells, are in Group 1.

Corofin made history in January when they became the first ever team in either GAA code to complete the three-in-a-row, after an extra-time battle against Kilcoo.

Arguably the greatest club football team of all time, Corofin clinched their seventh senior county crown on the bounce last year, beating Tuam in the decider after a second-half fightback.

The draw for the intermediate county championship was also completed this evening.

Naomh Anna Leitir Móir and Killererin, who were both relegated from the senior division last year, are in Groups 1 and 2 respectively.

Corofin’s second team are in Group 4.

 Galway Senior Football Championship

Group 1

Salthill-Knocknacarra, Oughterard, St Michaels Monivea Abbey, Annaghdown, Moycullen.

Group 2

Tuam Stars, Milltown, Caherlistrane, Mícheál Breathnach, An Spidéal, Mountbellew/Moylough.

Group 3

Corofin, Killannin, Claregalway, Barna, An Cheathrú Rua, St James.

Galway Intermediate Football Championship

Group 1

Naomh Anna Leitir Móir, Glenamaddy, Kilconly, Oranmore-Maree.

Group 2

Killererin, Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Williamstown, St Gabriels.

Group 3

Cortoon Shamrocks, Headford, Carna-Caiseal, Caltra.

Group 4

Dunmore MacHales, Corofin [2], Oileann Arainn, Menlough.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie