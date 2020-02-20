All-Ireland champions Corofin discover opponents to start Galway 8-in-a-row charge

COROFIN WILL BEGIN their charge for a Galway eight-in-a-row with a Round 1 tie against Killannin, after the draw for the 2020 senior championship was completed tonight.

Both sides were drawn in Group 3 in a selection that also includes Claregalway, Barna, An Cheathrú Rua and St James.

There are three groups in the Galway senior championship, with 2019 finalists Tuam Stars going into Group 2 along with Milltown, Caherlistrane, Mícheál Breathnach, An Spidéal and Mountbellew/Moylough.

Oughterard, who were crowned All-Ireland intermediate champions this year after seeing off Monaghan’s Magheracloone Mitchells, are in Group 1.

Corofin made history in January when they became the first ever team in either GAA code to complete the three-in-a-row, after an extra-time battle against Kilcoo.

Arguably the greatest club football team of all time, Corofin clinched their seventh senior county crown on the bounce last year, beating Tuam in the decider after a second-half fightback.

The draw for the intermediate county championship was also completed this evening.

Leagan amach na gcluichí sa Chraobh Shinsir 2020 @Galway_GAA @SportRnaG pic.twitter.com/rmz8nc5QVY — Raidió na Gaeltachta (@RTERnaG) February 20, 2020

Naomh Anna Leitir Móir and Killererin, who were both relegated from the senior division last year, are in Groups 1 and 2 respectively.

Corofin’s second team are in Group 4.

Galway Senior Football Championship

Group 1

Salthill-Knocknacarra, Oughterard, St Michaels Monivea Abbey, Annaghdown, Moycullen.

Group 2

Tuam Stars, Milltown, Caherlistrane, Mícheál Breathnach, An Spidéal, Mountbellew/Moylough.

Group 3

Corofin, Killannin, Claregalway, Barna, An Cheathrú Rua, St James.

Galway Intermediate Football Championship

Group 1

Naomh Anna Leitir Móir, Glenamaddy, Kilconly, Oranmore-Maree.

Group 2

Killererin, Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Williamstown, St Gabriels.

Group 3

Cortoon Shamrocks, Headford, Carna-Caiseal, Caltra.

Group 4

Dunmore MacHales, Corofin [2], Oileann Arainn, Menlough.

