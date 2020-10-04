Captain Conneely inspires Moycullen to maiden Galway title

Moycullen 2-12

Mountbellew 1-11

CAPTAIN DESSIE CONNEELY notched 1-9 of his team’s 2-12 tally as Moycullen beat Mountbellew-Moylough to win their first ever Galway Senior Football Championship title.

In a compelling and close encounter, both sides retreated level at 0-7 apiece at the half but the third quarter proved pivotal, with Moycullen netting twice through their 22-year-old skipper Conneely and Conor Bohan.

Eoin Finnerty also found the net for Mountbellew during that timeframe but it was Moycullen who kicked on, creating more chances, taking more scores and eventually celebrating their first ever title with four points to spare.

Owen Gallagher (0-2) and Gareth Bradshaw (0-1) were the only other scorers for the new Galway champions, while Barry McHugh hit 0-6 (0-4 from frees) for Mountbellew, who had beaten three-in-a-row All-Ireland winners Corofin last weekend to book their place in today’s showpiece.

SFC final results

Galway: Moycullen 2-12 Mountbellew 1-11

Derry: Slaughtneil 0-11 Magherafelt 1-04

Offaly: Rhode 1-9 Tullamore 1-7

Wexford: Starlights 1-11 Castletown 1-9