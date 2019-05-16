This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Galway and Sligo name teams for Sunday's Connacht semi-final showdown

Throw-in at Markievicz Park is 3.30pm.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 16 May 2019, 2:47 PM
Galway and Corofin star Kieran Molloy comes into the half-back line.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

REIGNING CHAMPIONS GALWAY have shown their hand as their Connacht SFC title defence continues on Sunday, with Sligo also naming their team for the semi-final clash.

Markievicz Park plays host to the showdown [throw-in 3.30pm], with the two counties also facing off in the preceding junior semi-final at 1pm.

This will be Kevin Walsh’s senior side’s second championship outing of 2019 having survived a slight scare in London two weeks ago. Level at half time, they were 0-16 to 1-9 winners against the Exiles in the end. 

They’ve made four changes to their starting team since then: Corofin duo Bernard Power and Kieran Molloy return between the posts and in the half-back line respectively. Gareth Bradshaw joins Molloy in defence, while Fiontán Ó Curraoin starts in midfield.

Ruairi Lavelle, Gary O’Donnell, David Wynne and Padraig Cunningham all make way. Having made their championship debuts in London, John Daly and Antoine O’Laoi keep their places, while Michael Daly lines out at centre-half forward.

Sligo, meanwhile, feature in this year’s championship for the first time on home soil with Niall Murphy captaining the side.

While Galway will be strong favourites, the Yeatsmen will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing league campaign and upset the odds on Sunday.

Paul Taylor’s men lost all of their Division 3 encounters, finishing bottom of the table and suffering relegation. They’re without injured goalkeeper Aidan Devaney.

Galway

1. Bernard Power (Corofin)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Leitir Mór)
4. Liam Silke (Corofin)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)
6. Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuilinn)
7. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

8. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)
9. Fiontán Ó Curraoin (Michéal Breathnach)

10. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)
11. Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)
12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13. Antaine Ó Laoi (An Spidéal)
14. Ian Burke (Corofin)
15. Danny Cummins (Claregalway)

Sligo

1. Eamonn Killgannon (Naomh Fearnan)

2. Michael Gordon (Curraigh)
3. Peter Laffey (Cúil Irra/Leathros)
4. Keelan Cawley (Cúil Irra/Leathros)

5. Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (Naomh Mhuire)
6. Darragh Cummins (Calraigh Naomh Iosef)
7. Paul Mc Namara (Naomh Eoin)

8. Adrain McIntyre (Tuarloistreáin)
9. Paul Kilcoyne (Naomh Mhuire)

10. Mikey Gordon (Iascaigh)
11. Sean Carrabine (Caisleáin Úi Conchubhair)
12. Nathan Mullen (Cuil Áine/Mullach na Bréine)

13. Paddy O’Connor (Naomh Fearnain)
14. Adrian Marren (Curraigh)
15. Niall Murphy (Cúil Irra/Leathros) — captain

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

