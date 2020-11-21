Harte goal the difference as Galway see off Tipperary in thriller

Galway 3-23

Tipperary 2-24

Declan Rooney reports from the Gaelic Grounds

AIDAN HARTE STRUCK the winning goal for Galway three minutes from time to send Shane O’Neill’s side into an All-Ireland semi-final with Limerick next week.

Tipperary looked certain winners when they led by six points shortly after the break, but with Cathal Mannion leading the line well for Galway they raced back into the game.

Seamus Callanan and Patrick Maher goaled for Tipperary in the first half, but crucially Brian Concannon and Cathal Mannion also hit the net for Galway, who made the most of their extra man in the closing stages following Cathal Barrett’s sending off.

Both teams lined out with a spare player in front of the full-back line with David Burke handed the duty for Galway, while Padraic Maher swept for Tipperary.

And although Galway got off the mark inside the first minute when Joe Canning clipped over a free, it was at the other end that all the early action happened. Daithí Burke picked up Tipperary captain Seamus Callanan, but the defender struggled to keep the Drom-Inch man quiet in the first ten minutes.

Jason Forde hit Tipp’s first point after four minutes, but a slip from Daithí Burke allowed Callanan to cut back on his right side and he hit the net for a 1-1 to 0-2 lead.

Wearing number eight, Noel McGrath also started in the full-forward line and he scored the first of four first-half points, before Callanan won a free off Daithí Burke to put his side four points clear.

Tipperary needed Brian Hogan to to pull off a great save to deny Brian Concannon after ten minutes, but Canning followed it up with a free, while Conor Cooney sent Cathal Mannon in for a brilliant goal to level the scores again. Points from Joseph Cooney and Canning out Galway 1-5 to 1-3 at the water break.

With Noel McGrath very dangerous Tipp continued to stay in touch, but Galway pulled three clear when Conor Whelan sent Concannon in for Galway’s second goal in the 21st minute. A couple of missed frees from Joe Canning meant Galway didn’t pull clear as they should have, and after Noel McGrath and Forde hit good points, Alan Flynn landed a leveller for the Munster side.

Two minutes from half-time Tipperary made the most of another slip in the Galway defence to strike their second goal, with Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher getting the finishing touch after two good Eanna Murphy saves, which gave them a 2-13 to 2-9 lead at half-time.

Galway manager Shane O’Neill made a couple of big calls at the break, withdrawing Johnny Coen and David Burke, but it was Tipperary that added to their lead with Forde and Michael Breen on target.

Galway warmly welcomed a great Cathal Mannion point and a couple of Canning frees – they second following a cynical pull back by Ronan Maher on Whelan – but Tipp had a strong reply through Dan McCormack.

Cathal Mannion continued to carry the Galway challenge with a great score on the turn hear halfway, but Callanan scored an even better one at the other end when he got out in front of Daithí Burke again to make it 2-17 to 2-13.

Following a yellow card at the end of the first half, Cathal Barrett picked up his second for a foul on Concannon 18 minutes from time, and from the free Canning cut Tipp’s lead to a point.

Seamus Callanan celebrates a score. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A Forde free was cancelled out by a sweet Canning sideline cut, and the Portumna man levelled the game again with a well struck free from the right seven minutes from time.

Willie Connors reclaimed the advantage for Tipperary, before Ronan Maher converted a free with his first shot at the posts all day.

But three minutes from time substitutes Flynn and Tuohey linked up and sent Harte in on goal and his bullet shot from distance found the net and proved to be the winner.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-14 (12f, 1’sl), Cathal Mannion 1-3, Brian Concannon 1-0,Aidan Harte 1-0, Conor Cooney 0-1, Joseph Cooney 0-1, Johnny Coen 0-1, Sean Loftus 0-1, Jason Flynn 0-1, Conor Whelan 0-1

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-6 (5f), Noel McGrath 0-4, Seamus Callanan 1-2 (1f), Patrick Maher 1-0, McCormack 0-2,Alan Flynn 0-2, Michael Breen 0-2, Jake Morris 0-1, Niall O’Meara 0-1, Ronan Maher 0-1(1f), Brian Hogan 0-1 (1f), Barry Heffernan 0-1, Willie Connors 0-1

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree)

3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)

4. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’)

5. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

2. Aidan Harte (Gort)

7. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields

8. Padraig Mannion (c) (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

9. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

10. Joe Canning (Portumna)

11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

12. David Burke (St Thomas’)

15. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

13. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

Subs

22. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins) for David Burke (half-time)

20. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh) for Coen (half-time)

19. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore) for F Burke (58)

21. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge) for C Cooney (58)

17. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields) for S Cooney (71).

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

21. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Eire Og)

4. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Séamus Callanan (c)(Drom-Inch)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

19. Willie Connors (Kiladangan) for Patrick Maher (51)

11. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Noel McGrath (53)

18. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens) for O’Meara (59)

20. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan) for Forde (65)

22. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for McCormack (72)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).