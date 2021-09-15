Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 15 September 2021
John Caulfield pens new deal with promotion-chasers Galway United

The ex-Cork City boss has signed up until the end of 2023.

By The42 Team Wednesday 15 Sep 2021, 5:26 PM
Galway United boss John Caulfield.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GALWAY UNITED MANAGER John Caulfield has agreed a new deal with the club, it has been announced today. 

56-year-old Caulfield took over from Alan Murphy at Eamonn Deacy Park in August 2020, and led the Tribesmen from second bottom in the SSE Airtricity League First Division to the promotion play-offs. 

This term, Galway have continued their good form and sit level on 39 points alongside UCD, with only leaders Shelbourne ahead in the table. 

The former Cork City boss has signed a contract extension that will bring him up to the end of the 2023 campaign. 

“It’s over a year since I came in,” said Caulfield. “A lot has happened since. We got to the play-offs last year in the short spell I was here before we went full-time this year with new
management.

“We’d new players too and it’s an exciting time. I’m really thrilled after so much work gone in. We’re trying to get out of the First Division. The potential of the club; the rapport around the city and county; and the fans coming back all make us want to reawaken the club.

“We want to bring success to the club. I’d like to thank Jonathan Corbett and the board for their backing and hopefully we can drive the club forward over the next two years and bring success to it.”

He added: “A lot has been made about being full-time but you have to put structures in place and get people to buy in. People see the matches every week but there is a lot of work going in the background.

“There are a lot of young players coming through the academy with Johnny Glynn there and we see great potential. At the same time, we need to deliver results on the pitch.”

