Twardek the hero as Galway United beat Waterford in seven-goal thriller

Galway United 4

Waterford 3

Paul Madden reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

KRIS TWARDEK PROVED the hero on his first start for Galway United as they overcame Waterford in a seven-goal thriller at Eamonn Deacy Park on Monday evening.

The Blues made five changes to the side that suffered a heavy defeat away to Dundalk on Friday but it was Galway who struck first, Aaron Bolger threading a precision pass into the path of Twardek who finished calmly past McMullan to hand the hosts an early lead.

Waterford came close through a number of set-pieces and the home crowd were silenced when a quick throw-in was whipped into the box by Luke Heeney onto the head of United defender Gianfranco Facchineri, only to see the ball fly past his own ‘keeper to level the game at 1-1.

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Galway were stunned and the Blues moved quickly to capitalise. A long ball from Stephen McMullan was flicked on by Conan Noonan and landed perfectly in the path of Amond, who rifled a shot past the onrushing Watts to turn the game on its head and double Waterford’s lead.

A Galway attack deep into injury time resulted in a penalty being awarded when Heeney was deemed to have fouled Bolger just inside the Waterford box – David Hurley once again stepping up for Galway to draw his side level heading into the break.

Galway kicked off the second half and immediately looked rejuvenated, some good work by Lee Devitt finding Hurley in the Waterford box who laid it off for Twardek to drive home his second and put Galway 3-2 ahead.

Controversy then struck on 65 minutes when United manager John Cauflield was shown a red card for his objections to what he perceived to be a soft free-kick and yellow card against substitute Frantz Pierrot.

Waterford pushed hard to claw their way back into the match, peppering the Galway goal on several occasions however it was the home side who struck again when Frantz Pierrot reacted quickest to a Francely Lomboto rebound to put Galway 4-2 ahead.

The Blues were handed a late lifeline when a second penalty was awarded, Thomas Lonergan converting from the spot to set up a tense finish, but Galway held firm under late pressure to secure a hard-fought 4–3 victory and ensure Waterford remain winless after seven games played this season.

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Galway United: E Watts, A Parker (W Williams 80’), L Devitt, K Brouder, G Facchineri, A Bolger (F Lomboto 80’), D Hurley, M Wolfe (C Barratt 69’), K Twardek, J Keohane (E McCarthy 45’), S Walsh (F Pierrot 53’).

Waterford: S McMullan, A Zborowski, B Peixoto Couto, H Cann, H, R Mansfield, L Heeney (D McMenamy 77’), C Noonan, S Glenfield, J Voilas (T Lonergan 69’),, T Coyle (C Carty 69’), P Amond (Capt.).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan