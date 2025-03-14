Galway United maintain hoodoo over Waterford - and last unbeaten record in league

Galway United 1

Waterford 0

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

A HEADER FROM sub Vince Borden was enough to maintain Galway United’s hoodoo over their First Division and now Premier Division rivals. The Tribesmen have won seven of their last nine against the Blues, drawing the other two.

The game finished strongly, but there was little to recommend the first half. Moses Dyer made the most of a tangle with Darragh Leahy in the box but there wasn’t enough for a penalty.

There were no chances to speak of other than that. Nonetheless, the home team were in the ascendancy. A succession of Killian Brouder long throw-ins created a threat. Dyer and Jimmy Keohane were composed on the ball.

Brouder had the only shot of significance after a throw-in rebounded to him. He struck well from the edge of the box. Stephen McMullan spilled the save, but Grant Horton hacked the loose ball clear to prevent a certain goal.

The shackles were loosened in the second half. Pádraig Amond hit the target with a 20-yard free-kick. Keohane showed a bit of trickery in the other box but Horton snuffed out the danger again.

As the game progressed, it began to open up. Against the run of play, Navajo Bakboord fizzed in a cross that could have been converted by his compatriot Maarten Pouwels. However, the tall striker was on his heels.

The chance seemed to sting United into action. Twice in two minutes, Dyer and Bobby Burns combined on the left. Neither chance caused the ‘keeper concern. However, the second resulted in a corner and Burns himself drove a loose ball low and hard that McMullan smothered well in the 68th minute.

Amond came close to turning in a Conor Noonan cross five minutes later as the visitors improved in an attacking sense. He was central again in the other box when he nearly turned into his own net in a goalmouth scramble. He hustled to prevent the own goal, but the resultant corner did the damage, Borden climbing highest to head home from six yards in the 80th minute.

Waterford piled forward in search of an equaliser, but it was the home team that looked the more likely in the final ten. As it turned out, one was enough to maintain the last unbeaten run in the Premier Division.

Galway United: Watts; Esua, Slevin, Brouder, Cunningham, Burns (Donelon 77); Keohane (Borden 59), Hickey, Byrne; Dyer, Walsh (Hurley 59).

Waterford: McMullan; Bakboord. Horton, Radkowski, Leahy, Burke; Olayinka (Glenfield 84), McMenamy, Noonan; Pouwels, Amond.

Referee: P McLaughlin.