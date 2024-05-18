Kelly and D'Arcy goals fire Galway past 14-man Derry

Galway 2-14

Derry 0-15

Billy Coss reports from Pearse Stadium

GALWAY’S IMPRESSIVE RECORD against Ulster counties under manager Padraic Joyce continued in Salthill this evening as Derry paid a high price for the first-half dismissal of All-Star Gareth McKinless.

Goals from Seán Kelly and Céin D’Arcy were the headline scores as the Tribesmen drew first blood in Group 1 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship that also includes Armagh and Westmeath.

Robert Finnerty top-scored with four points for the winners, while man of the match Paul Conroy kicked three all of 17 years on from captaining Galway to All-Ireland minor final glory against the Oak Leaf County.

Already without cruciate ligament victim Padraig McGrogan, Derry also lost two more frontline defenders in Conor Doherty and Eoin McEvoy before throw-in. Their chances were also severely undermined by a moment of ill-discipline that saw McKinless dismissed for an incident that later forced Damien Comer to depart the action.

Following a slow start, the home side led for the majority and turned around with an 0-8 to 0-6 half-time advantage with Finnerty and Conroy leading the way in the scoring stakes and Derry leaving behind several chances.

Mickey Harte’s side rallied despite operating a man light and briefly drew level early in the third quarter thanks to Conor Glass and Lachlan Murray points.

Kelly’s 42nd-minute goal was telling in the final analysis. It came after Matthew Tierney picked off an Odhrán Lynch kickout and was finished at the second time of asking by the Galway skipper after Diarmuid Baker had saved on the line.

With Cillian McDaid making his first appearance of 2024, Galway held that lead as John Daly, Shane Walsh, Liam Ó Conghaile and Conroy all chipped in with crucial points from play.

Derry’s best spell of the second half delivered two more points for Murray either side of a terrific Brendan Rogers effort that moved them to within a goal.

The game’s key passage of play arrived in the 63rd minute when Galway ‘keeper Connor Gleeson parried Shane McGuigan’s powerful but centrally-struck shot before Galway countered and Daniel O’Flaherty and Céin D’Arcy worked a match-sealing second goal, which was turned home by the latter.

Scorers for Galway: Robert Finnerty 0-4 (2f), Paul Conroy 0-3, Seán Kelly and Céin D’Arcy 1-0 each, Shane Walsh and John Daly 0-2, Johnny Heaney, Matthew Tierney and Liam Ó Conghaile 0-1 each.

Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan 0-4 (2f), Lachlan Murray 0-3, Ciáran McFaul 0-2, Paul Cassidy, Emmett Bradley, Conor Glass, Donncha Gilmore, Brendan Rogers and Ethan Doherty 0-1 each.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane)

3. Seán Fitzgerald (Barna)

4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin)

7. Liam Silke (Corofin)

6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

8. Paul Conroy (St. James’)

25. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

10. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

11. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

9. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn – captain)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs: 12. Céin D’Arcy (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) for Comer (inj. 47); 26. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey) for Maher (58); 19. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for Kelly (62); 24. Cillian Ó Curraoin (Micheál Breathnach) for Finnerty (inj. 65); 23. Liam Ó Conghaile (An Spidéal) for Heaney (67)

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)

3. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

4. Diarmuid Baker (Steelstown)

9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

7. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry)

11. Ciarán McFaul (Glen)

8. Conor Glass (Glen – captain)

17. Emmett Bradley (Glen)

10. Ethan Doherty (Glen)

12. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy)

19. Declan Cassidy (Bellaghy)

15. Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin)

14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil)

13. Niall Toner (Lavey)

Subs: 23. Donncha Gilmore (Steelstown) for Declan Cassidy (HT); 26. Eunan Mulholland (Glen) for Toner (48); 25. Cahir McMonagle (Steelstown) for Murray (67); 21. Shea Downey (St. Brigid’s, Belfast) for McFaul (70)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).